Og pressure releases EP "Trapped featuring Orlando Brown

Og Pressure

EP

It's clear to see that Og Pressure is set to stamp his name in the music industry”
— Branded Partner

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Og Pressure released his highly anticipated EP release "Trapped" featuring Orlando Brown, the American actor, rapper, and singer. Brown is best known for his roles as Cadet Kevin 'Tiger' Dunne in Major Payne, 3J Winslow in Family Matters, Max in Two of a Kind, and Thats So Raven. Og Pressure, from small-town Alabama, had a modest childhood growing up in small Hazel Green, Alabama.

Pressure spoke on the racism and other problems that come along with growing up as one of the only black families in such a place as this which influenced this EP. With his career kick start, Pressure and Orlando Brown garnered in 150,000+ audio streams making this a successful EP shortly after its release. An outsider might perceive Og Pressure’s rise as an overnight catapult of stratospheric proportions, but the Alabama talent has been carving a career in music with this EP stamping his name in the industry.

