The 54th International Paris Air Show and Aviation Week Network announce partnership to run Paris Air Mobility

Paris, France – 6 March 2023 – Aviation Week Network, the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, and the 54th edition of the Paris Air Show, today announced a partnership to run Paris Air Mobility during the 2023 event at Le Bourget.
Paris Air Mobility will showcase the latest innovations and emerging technologies in eVTOL and bring together key players in this dynamic community for networking and knowledge exchange. Located in Hall 5, the event will combine an exhibition area, where manufacturers and start-ups can display their revolutionary products and services, alongside an industry leading conference program, where senior-level speakers will provide analyses and insights on the current state of the AAM market and how to drive the industry forward.
Paris Air Mobility will deliver a high level, innovative, forward-looking program of advanced air mobility content across 3 days during the Paris Air Show, bringing together subject matter experts to provide thought leadership on key challenges and opportunities facing the eVTOL industry including: Manufacturing & Design; Regulation & Infrastructure; Traffic Management & Airspace; Investment & Public/Private Partnerships; Sustainability & the Environment; Safety & Social Acceptance and Training & Operations.
Patrick Daher, International Paris Air Show Chairman, announced: “We are proud to organise for the first time in the world, the largest exhibition of eVTOL and to launch this amazing initiative with the partnership of Aviation Week Network. The entire ecosystem of this new air mobility will be at the Paris Air Show 2023.”
Greg Hamilton, President at Aviation Week Network, commented: “We are excited to announce this partnership which brings together two leading players in our industry, combining the strength and breadth of the world’s largest aerospace event produced by the Paris Air Show, with the award-winning editorial and content team at Aviation Week Network. Advanced Air Mobility is a fast-moving market and signals a new era for the aerospace industry. Aviation Week Network is always at the forefront of these emerging technologies providing the global community with the information and intelligence needed to make business-critical decisions and we look forward to engaging with the industry in Paris during this unique event”.
Exhibitors at Paris Air Mobility will be the key players at the forefront of this emerging sector and include:
eVTOL companies registered in the Paris Air Mobility space:
ARCHER; ASCENDANCE FLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES; EHANG; EVE AIR MOBILITY; LILIUM; VOLOCOPTER.
eVTOL companies registered at the Paris Air Show:
AUTOFLIGHT USA INC.; SUPERNAL; WISK.
The inaugural Paris Air Mobility will take place during the 2023 Paris Air Show which runs from 19 – 25 June at Le Bourget. For more information, please visit aam.aviationweek.com and www.siae.fr
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
About the International Paris Air Show
Established in 1909, the International Paris Air Show is the most important show in the world for the aerospace industry. At the last show in 2019, over 2,500 companies exhibited and almost 300 top level Official Delegations and some 140,000 Trade Visitors came from the world over. In France, the show is a real driver for this sector and a major catalyst for much international collaboration. As such it is the place where the sector’s decision makers choose to meet and gather as they come here to exhibit, sell and buy all the latest innovations. Since the Show is so massively popular with the worldwide aerospace community and the General Public, it offers unrivalled opportunities for conducting business, and for being seen and known. An absolute key event for the whole profession, the International Paris Air Show is organised by SIAE.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
Media Contacts:
Paris Air Show:
Muriel Kafantaris
Marketing Director
+33 (0)1 53 23 33 28
muriel.kafantaris@siae.fr
+1 561-702-7471
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
Aviation Week Network/The Buzz Agency
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net
