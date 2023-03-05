Mommy Makeovers in Manchester Often Include Breast Enlargement
Women who schedule their procedures now will have ample time for surgery and recovery before the peak of summer arrives.”MANCHESTER, MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Shivram Singh MBBS, FRCSI, FRCS (Plast), Medical Director & Lead reports an increase in the number of women who want to combine a breast augmentation at Manchester Private Hospital, with a body-sculpting procedure, a combination sometimes known as a Mommy Makeover.
Dr. Shivram Singh of Manchester Private Hospital has noticed that as women learn about the option of combining plastic surgery procedures to achieve maximum results with less downtime, more women are choosing a Mommy Makeover. This combination procedure typically involves a tummy-slimming option such as a tummy tuck with a breast enhancement procedure such as breast augmentation, breast enlargement or boob job.
Dr. Singh explains that although the Mommy Makeover concept has existed for some time, women considering plastic surgery now are becoming more aware of it because of increased media attention and the fact that people are talking more openly about plastic surgery in general.
“As long as women choose an experienced, board-certified plastic surgeon who can evaluate their bodies and needs skillfully, combining procedures can be very safe,” says Dr. Shivram Singh of Manchester Private Hospital. “It offers benefits for busy moms in particular, because it minimizes their recovery time and down time. That way, they are back to caring for their many responsibilities more quickly than if they stage the procedures.”
Now is an excellent time to consider investing your time and money in a Mommy Makeover, according to Dr. Shivram Singh . “By scheduling their procedures now, women will have time for surgery and recovery before we’re fully into summer,” notes the board-certified plastic surgeon. There can also be benefits to scheduling a Mommy Makeover before fall.
Dr. Shivram Singh says that among the procedures frequently combined in a Mommy Makeover are breast enhancement procedures such as a breast augmentation and/or lift with a body-sculpting option such as a tummy tuck, vaser liposuction or Facelift. Dr. Singh sees patients benefit from improved self-esteem and confidence in having their pre-baby bodies rejuvenated.
About Manchester Private Hospital:
Manchester Private Hospital is a top choice for many of our clients due to a variety of factors. Our state-of-the-art facility, conveniently situated near Manchester city centre, offers an extensive range of procedures. Our patient-centric philosophy means that in many cases, our patients can return home after a brief observation period in one of our contemporary recovery areas, avoiding the need for an overnight stay. At Manchester Private Hospital, we boast some of the most accomplished cosmetic surgeons in the region, specializing in procedures such as Breast Enlargement, Vaser Liposuction, Octoplasty, Rhinoplasty, Labiaplasty, Blepharoplasty, Facelift, and Gynecomastia.
