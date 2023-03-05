Submit Release
News Search

There were 197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,837 in the last 365 days.

Rick Justus delivers Abundance Day to Oman’s Crown Prince Sayyid Theyazin

Advisor to H.M. the Sultan meets with Rick Justus in Muscat, Oman.

Advisor to H.M. the Sultan invites Rick Justus to lunch.

AN looks forward to participating in a number of strategic abundance projects and programs in the short-term, and, ultimately, to solving abundance in Oman together.”
— Rick Justus, Chairman & CEO, AN & ANWOF
FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Justus is meeting the heads of state and government of every nation on behalf of Abundant Nations (AN).

Sometimes, a country wins a special place in his heart. The Sultanate of Oman is one of those countries.

On his first trip to Oman, Rick Justus had the opportunity to meet an advisor to H.M. the Sultan, various ministers, and top CEOs. Rick Justus also began looking for Oman's ambassador to the AN. He has someone very specific in mind.

On his second trip, Rick Justus was honored to meet with a second advisor to H.M. the Sultan and the Royal Court, H.E. Sheikh Salim M Al Mashani. H.E. Sheikh Salim M Al Mashani is also the vice chairman of the Muscat Overseas Group.

Rick Justus personally delivered a copy of Abundance Day with a handwritten note and a letter to Oman's Crown Prince and culture, sports and youth minister Sayyid Theyazin Bin Haitham Al-Said.

In addition, Rick Justus visited one of the prominent developers in the country. He was chauffeured to a mega-project on the Gulf of Oman near the signature Trump Resort, including residential villas, a hotel, and a golf course in the AIDA project.

"AN looks forward to participating in a number of strategic abundance projects and programs in the short-term, and, ultimately, to solving abundance in Oman together," says Rick Justus.

Norm Harshaw
Abundant Nations World of Funds
email us here

You just read:

Rick Justus delivers Abundance Day to Oman’s Crown Prince Sayyid Theyazin

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more