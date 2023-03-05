Rick Justus delivers Abundance Day to Oman’s Crown Prince Sayyid Theyazin
Rick Justus is meeting the heads of state and government of every nation on behalf of Abundant Nations (AN).
— Rick Justus, Chairman & CEO, AN & ANWOF
Sometimes, a country wins a special place in his heart. The Sultanate of Oman is one of those countries.
On his first trip to Oman, Rick Justus had the opportunity to meet an advisor to H.M. the Sultan, various ministers, and top CEOs. Rick Justus also began looking for Oman's ambassador to the AN. He has someone very specific in mind.
On his second trip, Rick Justus was honored to meet with a second advisor to H.M. the Sultan and the Royal Court, H.E. Sheikh Salim M Al Mashani. H.E. Sheikh Salim M Al Mashani is also the vice chairman of the Muscat Overseas Group.
Rick Justus personally delivered a copy of Abundance Day with a handwritten note and a letter to Oman's Crown Prince and culture, sports and youth minister Sayyid Theyazin Bin Haitham Al-Said.
In addition, Rick Justus visited one of the prominent developers in the country. He was chauffeured to a mega-project on the Gulf of Oman near the signature Trump Resort, including residential villas, a hotel, and a golf course in the AIDA project.
