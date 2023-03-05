Submit Release
News Search

There were 197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,837 in the last 365 days.

Aya Uchida To Perform The OP Theme Of The Anime "The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too "

Aya Uchida

"The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too "

Aya Uchida To Perform The OP Theme Of "The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too " The song, "Preview" To Be Released On May 24, 2023

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voice actress and artist Aya Uchida's new song "Preview" has been selected as the opening theme for the anime "
"The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too " is an otherworldly fantasy series that has sold over 2.5 million copies and is currently being published by 夜州(Yashu) from "Saga Forest". 椎名和也(Kazuya Shiina), who died protecting a girl at a convenience store he happened to be at, is reborn as Cain von Sylford, the third son of an aristocrat, and his otherworldly mischievous life is depicted. It has been announced that Aya Uchida will play the role of Cain's fiancée, Silk von Santana, in the anime. In addition, Aya Uchida's seventh new single "Preview" will be released on May 24. The single will be released in two forms, a limited edition and a regular edition, and the limited edition includes a complete recording of the night performance "AYA UCHIDA 5+2 ANNIVERSARY LIVE ~And U!!~”. The limited edition version will come with a Blu-ray that includes the complete performance of the night performance of "AYA UCHIDA 5+2 ANNIVERSARY LIVE ~And U!!~”

A new artist photo was also unveiled to coincide with the release of the first single in a year and a half. Don't miss the new PV of the anime "The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too" released today. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSdONbzXf9k And be the first one to listen to her new song "Preview"

[Release]

2023/5/24

Aya Uchida 7th Single “Preview”

[Limited Edition] CD+Blu-ray | COZC-2018-9 | ￥6,600(Including tax)

[Standard Edition] CD | COCC-18118 | ￥1,430(Including tax)

<CD>

1. Preview

Lyric･Music･Arrangement:Koichi Tsurusaki

※Anime “The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too” OP Theme Song

2. Endless roll

Lyric:Kano Higashino　Music･Arrangement:Takamitsu Ono

3. Preview (Instrumental)

4. Endless roll (Instrumental)

<Blu-ray>

1. AYA UCHIDA 5+2 ANNIVERSARY LIVE〜And U!!〜 LIVE Video

(At Takasaki City Theater Main Hall 2022.01.29)

01.Overture

02.Sign

03.What you want!

04.with you

05.Sweet Rain

06.Ruby eclipse

07.オレンジ( Orange)

08.Yellow Sweet

09.アップルミント( Apple Mint)

10.Pale Blue

11.SUMILE SMILE

12.ピンク･マゼンダ( Pink Mazenda)

13.Merry Go

14.Floating Heart

15.color station

16.泣きべそパンダはどこへ行った( Nakibeso Panda Wa Doko Itta)

17.ハルカカナタ( Haruka Kanata)

18.Inferior Mirage

19.Like a Bird

20.キリステロ( Kiristero)

21.Growing Going

22.Canary Yellow

23.Blooming!

24.声( Koe)

25.Destiny

26.Sweet Dreamer

27.Our Wind

28.So Happy

29.Say Goodbye,Say Hello

<Official Information>

AYA UCHIDA OFFICIAL WEB SITE

https://aya-uchida.net/

AYA UCHIDA MUSIC INFORMATION HP

http://columbia.jp/uchidaaya/

内田彩 -Aya Uchida- Music Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@AyaUchidaOfficial

Music Staff Official Twitter

https://twitter.com/uchidaaya_staff

AYA UCHIDA Official LINE

https://lin.ee/x9DqItB

Anime: The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too

©Yashu／Hifumi Shobo, Who Go Too Far Production Committee
*Please be sure to include this copyright below the key visual in your website.



■Schedule

Streaming:
Every week from April 2 (Sun) 9:00 p.m. dAnime/DMM TV
TV Broadcast:
Every Sunday, April 2 at 24:00 on MX/BS11

Thursday, April 6 at 9:30 p.m. on AT-X

Repeat broadcast on AT-X

Every Monday from 9:30

Every Wednesday from 15:30

Main Cast

Aino Nanjo as Cain von Sylford

Aya Uchida as Silk von Santana

Manaka Ishimi as Telestia Terra Esfort

Miharu Hanai as Reine von Sylford

Natsu Yoda as Sylvia



■Staff

Original Story：夜州(Yashu)　The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too 　

(Hifumi Shobo)

Manga：nini

Original Designs of Characters：藻(mo)/nini

Director：中村憲由( Noriyuki Nakamura)

Producer：はとりあゆむ( Ayumu Hatori)

Production：Who Go Too Far Production Committee

■Synopsis:

Kazuya Shiina is killed protecting a young girl at a convenience store where he just happened to be at the wrong time. The next thing he knows, he’s in the kind of world he has only dreamed about–a world of magic and swords! He has been reincarnated as Cain von Silford, the third son of an aristocratic family, and he quickly grows interested in many things he sees. Then, on his fifth birthday, he’s baptized at a church according to tradition… and the gods grant him several divine blessings, along with stats that could only be described as unusual and extraordinary.

In his reincarnated life, when it comes to things like battles, romance, and studying, apparently a little overkill is just right?! When he puts in the usual effort to do things punctually and properly, it only gets him in trouble… Thus Cain’s chaotic life in another world begins.



■Teaser PV #1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYyCqINpxUs

■Official Website

https://www.tensei-kizoku.jp

■Official Twitter

https://twitter.com/tenseikizoku/

■Copyrights

(C) 夜州／一二三書房･自重を知らない製作委員会

©Yashu／Hifumi Shobo, Who Go Too Far Production Committee

ABOUT AYA UCHIDA

Management Office: Across Entertainment

Birthday: July 23

Birthplace: Gunma Prefecture



≪DISCOGRAPHY≫

She made her debut as an artist with her first album "Apple Mint" on November 12, 2014.

On July 22, 2015, she released her 2nd album "Blooming!

On February 10, 2016, the concept albums "Sweet Tears" and "Bitter Kiss" were released.

On November 30, 2016, the first single "SUMILE SMILE" was released.

September 13, 2017, 3rd album "ICECREAM GIRL" released.

On May 9, 2018, the second single "So Happy" was released, which included the ending theme song "So Happy" for the TV anime “You Still Don't Get Gunma".

July 18, 2018, release of "AYA UCHIDA Complete Box ~50 Songs~", a 3 CD set of 50 songs including the opening theme "Bright way" for the TV anime " The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar “

On March 06, 2019, she released her third single "Sign/Candy Flavor" which includes the ending theme song "Sign" for the TV anime "The Quintessential Bride".

On November 27, 2019, they released their 4th original full album "Ephemera", their first in about 2 years and 2 months.

On March 04, 2020, they released their 4th single "Reverb" which includes the ending theme song "Reverb" for the TV anime "<Infinite Dendrogram>".

On June 02, 2021, they will release their 5th Single "Pale Blue" which includes the ending theme song "Pale Blue" for the TV anime "Let’s Make a Mug Cup Too!".

On November 10, 2021, their 6th single "Canary Yellow"

Nipponophone
Nippon Columbia Co.,Ltd
email us here

You just read:

Aya Uchida To Perform The OP Theme Of The Anime "The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too "

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more