Aya Uchida To Perform The OP Theme Of The Anime "The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too "
Aya Uchida To Perform The OP Theme Of "The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too " The song, "Preview" To Be Released On May 24, 2023
"The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too " is an otherworldly fantasy series that has sold over 2.5 million copies and is currently being published by 夜州(Yashu) from "Saga Forest". 椎名和也(Kazuya Shiina), who died protecting a girl at a convenience store he happened to be at, is reborn as Cain von Sylford, the third son of an aristocrat, and his otherworldly mischievous life is depicted. It has been announced that Aya Uchida will play the role of Cain's fiancée, Silk von Santana, in the anime. In addition, Aya Uchida's seventh new single "Preview" will be released on May 24. The single will be released in two forms, a limited edition and a regular edition, and the limited edition includes a complete recording of the night performance "AYA UCHIDA 5+2 ANNIVERSARY LIVE ~And U!!~”. The limited edition version will come with a Blu-ray that includes the complete performance of the night performance of "AYA UCHIDA 5+2 ANNIVERSARY LIVE ~And U!!~”
A new artist photo was also unveiled to coincide with the release of the first single in a year and a half. Don't miss the new PV of the anime "The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too" released today. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSdONbzXf9k And be the first one to listen to her new song "Preview"
[Release]
2023/5/24
Aya Uchida 7th Single “Preview”
[Limited Edition] CD+Blu-ray | COZC-2018-9 | ￥6,600(Including tax)
[Standard Edition] CD | COCC-18118 | ￥1,430(Including tax)
<CD>
1. Preview
Lyric･Music･Arrangement:Koichi Tsurusaki
※Anime “The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too” OP Theme Song
2. Endless roll
Lyric:Kano Higashino Music･Arrangement:Takamitsu Ono
3. Preview (Instrumental)
4. Endless roll (Instrumental)
<Blu-ray>
1. AYA UCHIDA 5+2 ANNIVERSARY LIVE〜And U!!〜 LIVE Video
(At Takasaki City Theater Main Hall 2022.01.29)
01.Overture
02.Sign
03.What you want!
04.with you
05.Sweet Rain
06.Ruby eclipse
07.オレンジ( Orange)
08.Yellow Sweet
09.アップルミント( Apple Mint)
10.Pale Blue
11.SUMILE SMILE
12.ピンク･マゼンダ( Pink Mazenda)
13.Merry Go
14.Floating Heart
15.color station
16.泣きべそパンダはどこへ行った( Nakibeso Panda Wa Doko Itta)
17.ハルカカナタ( Haruka Kanata)
18.Inferior Mirage
19.Like a Bird
20.キリステロ( Kiristero)
21.Growing Going
22.Canary Yellow
23.Blooming!
24.声( Koe)
25.Destiny
26.Sweet Dreamer
27.Our Wind
28.So Happy
29.Say Goodbye,Say Hello
<Official Information>
AYA UCHIDA OFFICIAL WEB SITE
https://aya-uchida.net/
AYA UCHIDA MUSIC INFORMATION HP
http://columbia.jp/uchidaaya/
内田彩 -Aya Uchida- Music Channel
https://www.youtube.com/@AyaUchidaOfficial
Music Staff Official Twitter
https://twitter.com/uchidaaya_staff
AYA UCHIDA Official LINE
https://lin.ee/x9DqItB
Anime: The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too
©Yashu／Hifumi Shobo, Who Go Too Far Production Committee
■Schedule
Streaming:
Every week from April 2 (Sun) 9:00 p.m. dAnime/DMM TV
TV Broadcast:
Every Sunday, April 2 at 24:00 on MX/BS11
Thursday, April 6 at 9:30 p.m. on AT-X
Repeat broadcast on AT-X
Every Monday from 9:30
Every Wednesday from 15:30
Main Cast
Aino Nanjo as Cain von Sylford
Aya Uchida as Silk von Santana
Manaka Ishimi as Telestia Terra Esfort
Miharu Hanai as Reine von Sylford
Natsu Yoda as Sylvia
■Staff
Original Story：夜州(Yashu) The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too
(Hifumi Shobo)
Manga：nini
Original Designs of Characters：藻(mo)/nini
Director：中村憲由( Noriyuki Nakamura)
Producer：はとりあゆむ( Ayumu Hatori)
Production：Who Go Too Far Production Committee
■Synopsis:
Kazuya Shiina is killed protecting a young girl at a convenience store where he just happened to be at the wrong time. The next thing he knows, he’s in the kind of world he has only dreamed about–a world of magic and swords! He has been reincarnated as Cain von Silford, the third son of an aristocratic family, and he quickly grows interested in many things he sees. Then, on his fifth birthday, he’s baptized at a church according to tradition… and the gods grant him several divine blessings, along with stats that could only be described as unusual and extraordinary.
In his reincarnated life, when it comes to things like battles, romance, and studying, apparently a little overkill is just right?! When he puts in the usual effort to do things punctually and properly, it only gets him in trouble… Thus Cain’s chaotic life in another world begins.
■Teaser PV #1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYyCqINpxUs
■Official Website
https://www.tensei-kizoku.jp
■Official Twitter
https://twitter.com/tenseikizoku/
■Copyrights
(C) 夜州／一二三書房･自重を知らない製作委員会
ABOUT AYA UCHIDA
Management Office: Across Entertainment
Birthday: July 23
Birthplace: Gunma Prefecture
≪DISCOGRAPHY≫
She made her debut as an artist with her first album "Apple Mint" on November 12, 2014.
On July 22, 2015, she released her 2nd album "Blooming!
On February 10, 2016, the concept albums "Sweet Tears" and "Bitter Kiss" were released.
On November 30, 2016, the first single "SUMILE SMILE" was released.
September 13, 2017, 3rd album "ICECREAM GIRL" released.
On May 9, 2018, the second single "So Happy" was released, which included the ending theme song "So Happy" for the TV anime “You Still Don't Get Gunma".
July 18, 2018, release of "AYA UCHIDA Complete Box ~50 Songs~", a 3 CD set of 50 songs including the opening theme "Bright way" for the TV anime " The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar “
On March 06, 2019, she released her third single "Sign/Candy Flavor" which includes the ending theme song "Sign" for the TV anime "The Quintessential Bride".
On November 27, 2019, they released their 4th original full album "Ephemera", their first in about 2 years and 2 months.
On March 04, 2020, they released their 4th single "Reverb" which includes the ending theme song "Reverb" for the TV anime "<Infinite Dendrogram>".
On June 02, 2021, they will release their 5th Single "Pale Blue" which includes the ending theme song "Pale Blue" for the TV anime "Let’s Make a Mug Cup Too!".
On November 10, 2021, their 6th single "Canary Yellow"
Nipponophone
Nippon Columbia Co.,Ltd
