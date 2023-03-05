Inside NYS Aging: Issue 13 (March 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 13 (March 2023)

Submit Release
Inside NYS Aging: Issue 13 (March 2023)

March is National Nutrition Month, and NYSOFA wants to hear what events you may be planning locally. Please write to NYSOFA’s Communications Director Roger Noyes (roger.noyes@aging.ny.gov) with any details of events that we can help promote.   

We also have some resources to help. Please visit our March for Meals webpage for information you can share about New York’s nutrition program for older adults, the largest in the country. 

Consider also sharing content directly from our social media channels throughout March, including information about NYSOFA’s statewide SNAP-Ed NY digital livestreams on Facebook. You can catch these programs on the second and final Fridays of every month (at 1 p.m.), including our cooking demonstration What’s Cooking with NYSOFA and our Q&A program Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition. Learn more by visiting our SNAP-Ed NY webpage
 

