Gregerson’s Fair Repair Act Advances to the Senate

OLYMPIA—For many years in a row, the Washington State Legislature has seen one form or the other of HB 1392. And, for the second year running, it has passed out of committee each time. Today, HB 1392, otherwise known as the Fair Repair Act, passed with a vote of 58-38 off the House floor. To watch Rep. Mia Gregerson’s (D-SeaTac) floor speech, click here.

“We’ve been working hard to get this bill passed into law this year,” said Gregerson, its prime sponsor. “Many former opponents of the bill have now shown encouraging signs of support.”

What exactly will the Fair Repair Act do if it enacted into law? It will require manufacturers to make everything needed to repair laptops, tablets, and cell phones available to owners and independent shops. Access to parts, tools, and documentation would bring real competition back into the repair market. It helps small independent business owners state-wide and is overall beneficial for people who live in rural parts in the state who cannot access designated repair shops for these devices that are typically found only in metro areas.

Furthermore, this bill would be a boon for the environment. People would have the option to repair their devices and hang on to them longer, slowing the process of them winding up in landfills.

The Environmental Protection Agency says that e-waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the country. In Washington state alone, over 258,000 tons of e-waste wind up in landfills each year.

“This bill is also about protecting our earth and being environmentally responsible,” said Gregerson.

HB 1392 now heads to the Senate for consideration.

 


