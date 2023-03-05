Shane Krauser to Teach Freedom Advocacy Course in Arizona

Photos courtesy of Rosalie Rollins and Gage Skidmore.

Shane Krauser is a former trial attorney, collegiate adjunct faculty, and a current candidate for mayor of Gilbert, Arizona.

GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shane Krauser has traveled internationally teaching others how to effectively advocate for small, streamlined government and the essential ingredients of a free society. And to say he is well received — regardless of party affiliation — is an understatement.

Krauser has spoken to thousands of high school, college, and university students, in addition to grassroots and various political organizations. He has entered the halls of U.S. Congress and worked with elected officials on a local, state, and national level.

He is now planting his flag in Goodyear, Arizona for the next four weeks, where he will teach a series entitled “How to Argue Freedom and Win Every Time.”

The PebbleCreek Republican Club — one of the largest Republican clubs in Arizona — is hosting Shane Krauser, who is a nationally-renowned speaker and now a candidate for mayor of Gilbert, Arizona.

There is a high demand for the course, and he intends to continue teaching this particular course throughout the country. Krauser is known for thriving in an environment where he is able to engage with others.

Shane Krauser said, “I absolutely enjoy teaching this interactive class, which isn’t so much about engaging in confrontational settings. Instead, it is about understanding the principles of freedom and learning to connect at a high-level with friends, family, coworkers over the water cooler, or even someone at the grocery store. Politics is typically divisive. The art of advocacy is learning how to bridge that gap.”

The course costs $75 for all four weeks and will occur from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: March 8, March 15, March 22, and April 5, 2023.

The event will take place at the Goodyear Recreation Campus at 420 S. Estrella Parkway in Goodyear, Arizona 85338.

Shane Krauser has been recognized as one of the more prominent liberty advocates in the United States and has been called by many “the best instructor of freedom and the U.S. Constitution in the country.”

Patricia Moore, the president of the PebbleCreek Republican Club, said, “Shane Krauser first spoke at our club meeting in 2022. Our members were so impressed and excited with his presentation that they clamored for us to bring him back to teach a course on the Constitution and freedom. They asked for him and we got him!”

Another attendee at a recent engagement, Charlie Fox, said, “I don’t believe there is anyone who teaches these concepts in a more empowering, commonsensical way than Shane. Your perspective of America and limited government will drastically shift after hearing him speak.”

To register for the course or for more information, contact Barbara Kamm at bbkamm@gmail.com or 408.421.6191.

For media inquiries or requests to speak, contact:

Jared Taylor

Vote Shane Krauser

Phone: (480) 734-7073

Email: Contact@ShaneKrauser.com

Website: https://voteshanekrauser.com

Social Media:

https://facebook.com/ShaneKrauser

https://twitter.com/ShaneKrauser

https://instagram.com/shane.krauser

Note: Photos courtesy of Rosalie Rollins and Gage Skidmore.