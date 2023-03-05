DPA is back with its Hollywood awards gift suite honoring the 2023 Oscar nominees at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel
"The DPA Luxe gift suite 2023” will once again gift nominees in a spectacular worldwide gifting lounge.LOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathalie Dubois and DPA are back the week of the Oscars, with “the DPA luxe gift suite 2023” featuring unique and amazing international brands in the Brentwood Rooms of The Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. The event will feature a total of 31 worldwide brands, with products to be gifted to guests attending the spectacular event: DPA Japan (the DPA Japanese office) is bringing for the first time to Hollywood two surprising brands Magician Facialist and Sakai Clinic 62.
Magician Facialist Saori Yoshimura will provide “Kogao”, a magical treatment to condition your face firm and tight in an instance. Sakai Clinic 62 is the first forefront collaborative research clinic in Japan, specializing in regenerative medicine and the only clinic in Japan to collaborate with a team of medical and dental doctors. They will gift JAPAN quality, safe and effective eye drops developed by the only clinic with access to safe bone marrow and stem cells. (They will also do $20,000 bone marrow stem cells injections for selected attendees). More beauty products will also be provided by the Australian (Goop’s find) Ere Perez, Hawaiian Ele Kauai, American SkinMedica and Dion Michaels skincare for our men.
High luxury brands will also be well represented: Parisian Petrusse will present its new collection of super chic scarves and wraps all designed in its Bordeaux Castle, Swiss DeMarquet will launch the newest of its exquisite clutches, Kenyan The Label Saba will have a wide range of colorful wristlets and travelling bags and Spanish Coolook will show numerous pieces of its gorgeous custom jewelry.
Some of the surprises of the suite will be the return of eco-friendly and luxury scented laundry sheets by Scent Si Bon (and its new line of cleaning products), a perfume bar by Escentuelle and finally Lane1and Gernie, a new brand of sneakers designed by Amira Dior a 14-year-old Brooklyn native.
The remaining Brands represented in the suite or gift bags are: Topochico, Carvery Kitchen, Fallen Stars, Truth in hand, LA Grind coffee, Something Major, Steven Joseph, Virginia Fox, Black Chateau Enterprises, Geek Eyewear, Calm Moment, Hypnomagnetism by Dr Richard Garnier, Historically Modern Designs, Kings of Prohibition by Calabria Family Wines., La Gardeenia, and Mezcal Campante .
Selected nominees will get also to visit Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia, The Greenhouse in Iceland, or Pimalai Resort and Spa in Thailand.
Finally, DPA will promote the Wolf Connection, a wolf rescue and human empowerment organization. The Howl that opens your heart, awakens your mind and transforms your life.
The DPA event runs March 10th and 11th, from 10am to 6pm, at Luxe Sunset boulevard hotel. 11461 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles.
About Nathalie Dubois and DPA: A veteran in the production of star-studded events, Nathalie Dubois, CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the realm of celebrity gift suites. Originally from France, Nathalie Dubois attributes her success in part to her world travels and the exotic cultural influences of the products she picks for her unique gift suites.
DPA run luxurious and spectacular gifting suites in LA, the weeks of various award shows, but can be seen in the biggest film festivals such as Cannes, Venice, or Toronto. DPA also opened its first Asian office in Tokyo, Japan in 2017. DPA will be celebrating in 2023 its 20th year anniversary, and its 18th year producing gift suites worldwide. You can find details on DPA at www.dpagroup.org.
PAST ATTENDEES OF DPA GIFTING LOUNGES: Queen Latifah, Susan Sarandon, Charlize Theron, Richard Gere, Sharon Stone, Mireille Enos, Angela Basset, Rachel Bilson, Eva Longoria Parker, Morgan Freeman, Terrance Howard, Catherine Deneuve, Spike Lee, Vanessa Williams, Kate Walsh, Paula Abdul, Eric Roberts, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Hudson, Scarlet Johansson, Edie Falco, Vanessa Williams, Jane Lynch,Felicity Huffman, Adrien Brody, Colin Firth, Carey Mulligan, Viola Davis
Contact: nathab@mac.com or 3108047249
*This event is not affiliated or official with the OSCARS® Awards, or ABC.
Nathalie Dubois
dubois pelin and associates
+1 3108047249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram