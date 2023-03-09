VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Publication Academy, Inc.

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

This funding will enable us to expand our commercial value and allow us to work closely with two Virginia universities to scale up their research infrastructure.” — Dr. Jay Singh, Publication Academy Founder and CEO

The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), today announced that

Publication Academy, Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $45 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Publication Academy, based in Reston, Va., is an online learning suite for professionals seeking to improve their thought leadership skills through best-in-class training on publishing peer-reviewed articles in high-impact journals, writing winning grant proposals, and effectively disseminating research findings via social media, collaborations with journalists, and both policy and evidence briefs. Featuring over 150 hours of high-definition video courses supplemented by live webinars with publishing experts, Publication Academy programs have been found to more than double total publication output within two years. This CCF grant will build an LTI-compliant Learning Management System which will allow universities to seamlessly integrate online courses into existing platforms used by their faculty and students.

“We are thrilled to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Dr. Jay Singh, founder and CEO of Publication Academy. “This funding will enable us to expand our commercial value and allow us to work closely with two Virginia universities to scale up their research infrastructure by providing their students and faculty with capacity-building resources.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Publication Academy,” said Sean Mallon, VIPC’s VP for Commercialization. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. Publication Academy offers an innovative approach and a strong value proposition to emerging researchers and to the universities that they call home.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and

university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based

for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to

$75,000. The grants support technology and market validation efforts such as customer discovery,

market research, business model validation, development of prototypes or a minimum viable product

(MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, team development, and more. For more

information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply visit: www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org.



About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.