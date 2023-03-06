VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Pangea Chat

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

This award allows us to further harness the power of technology to create an incredibly engaging and personalized language learning experience that fosters dialogue and intercultural exchange.” — Paige Poole, Pangea Chat Learning Director.

RICHMOND, VIRGNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), today announced that

Pangea Chat has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $45 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Richmond, Va., Pangea Chat’s platform leverages artificial intelligence and principles of game-based learning to offer a low-stress and high-support environment for beginner-level students to learn languages through authentic text conversations. Pangea Chat has previously received mentoring and grant writing assistance from VIPC’s Federal Funding Assistance Program, and in March 2022 it was awarded a $256,000 Phase 1 SBIR award from the National Science Foundation.

“We are thrilled to receive a CCF grant from VIPC to improve language learning and teaching,” said William Jordan-Cooley, CEO and founder of Pangea Chat. “This award will allow us to even further harness the power of technology to create an incredibly engaging and personalized language learning experience that fosters dialogue and intercultural exchange,” explained Paige Poole, Pangea Chat’s Learning Director.

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Pangea Chat,” said Sean Mallon, VIPC’s VP for Commercialization. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. With their unique and innovative approach to teaching foreign languages to students, Pangea Chat sits at the innovative intersection of technology and pedagogy.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $75,000. The grants support technology and market validation efforts such as customer discovery, market research, business model validation, development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, team development, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply visit: www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.