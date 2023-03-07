VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to GrantExec

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our efforts to leverage the power of competitive grants to help nonprofits and small businesses thrive.” — Ryan Alcorn, GrantExec CEO and founder

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), today announced that

GrantExec has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $45 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

GrantExec, based in Fairfax, Va., is revolutionizing the grant search process with its innovative software. GrantExec's platform matches customer profiles to over 25,000 active grant opportunities from more than 10,000 funders, making it easy for nonprofits and businesses to access the $100B+ in competitive grants from the public and private sectors each year. GrantExec's team of professional grant writers provides end-to-end application support. GrantExec's federal solutions help businesses monitor, identify, and vet grants in real-time to never miss an opportunity to secure non-dilutive capital. This CCF funding will enable GrantExec to build out an intuitive user experience, enhance matching algorithms through artificial intelligence, automate its deliverable pipeline, track and share funding trends, and bring down costs to consumers while scaling end-to-end grant-seeking services.

“We are ecstatic to receive this award from VIPC and CCF,” said GrantExec CEO and founder Ryan Alcorn. “It is a validation of our efforts to create innovative solutions for the social sector, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue our efforts to leverage the power of competitive grants to help nonprofits and small businesses thrive. We look forward to making a positive impact with this funding.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to GrantExec,” said Sean Mallon, VIPC’s VP for Commercialization. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. We are encouraged with GrantExec’s early customer traction, and believe the company has the potential to disrupt some of the inefficiencies that exist for companies and nonprofits who rely on grants.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the pre-seed stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $75,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as customer discovery, market research, business model validation, development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, team development, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply visit: www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization. As administrator of the CCF, VIPC supports CRCF and VRIF award recipients.