Texas Massage Therapist Brenda Austin Relaunches Now and Zen Bodyworks for Relaxation and Rehabilitation

Now and Zen Bodyworks Brenda Austin, Owner of Now and Zen Bodyworks Now and Zen Bodyworks Offers an Upscale Spa Experience

ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative entrepreneur and wellness industry leader Brenda Austin has set the bar high as the founder of Now and Zen Bodyworks. After months of job searching, she started Now and Zen Bodyworks in Jefferson City, Missouri, in 2010. Brenda shares her story, “I had an epiphany: Why am I waiting for someone to give me a job when I can start working on my own? It was time I took charge of my future and make my own way.”

A Statista.com report regarding the growth in the U.S. massage service industry market size states, “The industry was forecast to reach 17.56 billion U.S. dollars in 2022.” Ms. Austin’s minority woman-owned, exclusive massage therapy company is riding the wave and poised to offer customers quality therapeutic massage and wellness education.

Now and Zen Bodyworks satisfies the senses as an elegant retreat for relaxation and recharging. The well-appointed establishment highlights not only bodywork, but treatments such as foot scrubs and wraps. While Brenda’s specialties are deep tissue and sports massage, her expert training involves a variety of modalities. Her niche is manual lymphatic drainage, which is a specialized type of medical massage that can help treat lymphedema (lymphatic fluid that collects in certain areas of the body that cannot drain away effectively on its own). Brenda’s multiple simulating techniques improve the flow of lymph fluid, which should reduce swelling, thus promoting a healthy lymphatic system.

Individual customer satisfaction is Now and Zen Bodyworks’ primary focus. After reviewing the client’s medical history, Now and Zen Bodyworks provides each client with a customized therapeutic massage, designed to alleviate pain, improve range of motion, and help promote relaxation through a variety of techniques consistent with their needs.

Services Include: Sports Massage, Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue, Prenatal, Hot Stone Massage, Out-Call Massage, Chair Massage, Sporting Events, Spa Parties, Massage for Causes, Employee Rewards Massage.

About: CEO Austin is a graduate from two higher learning institutions; Lincoln University, where she earned a B.S. in Health & Wellness, and Metro Business College with certificates as a Physical Therapy Aide and in Massage Therapy. She is a member of good standing with the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA). As a dedicated educator, Brenda developed a continuing education course "Elaborated MLD" which is created for other licensed massage therapists, to expand their practices in an effective manner. She is also a budding new author whose book just hit the shelves, “Brenda’s Autobiography: From the Life of Spa Owner and Educator Brenda Austin: The Story of a Great Recession CEO.” This penning chronicles her life’s journey and is a must read for those setting out in the business arena. It is available on Amazon for everyone’s reading pleasure.

For more information, please contact Brenda Austin at info@nowandzenbodyworks.com Website: www.Nowandzenbodyworks.com or Phone: 469-416-3912