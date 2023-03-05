Cresswind Georgia Celebrates Opening of Club Cresswind with Weekend of Events
Kolter Homes opens community clubhouse and natatorium
The new Club Cresswind is the centerpiece of this fantastic community, providing our customers the perfect atmosphere to create a real sense of belonging”HOSCHTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kolter Homes announces the Grand Opening of Club Cresswind at its active adult community Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes with a profusion of weekend events, which more than 500 residents attended.
— Mark LaClaire
“The residents are super excited to have access to the clubhouse,” Kolter Director of Lifestyle Mark LaClaire said. “The new Club Cresswind is the centerpiece of this fantastic community, providing our customers the perfect atmosphere to create a real sense of belonging.”
One happy resident said, “Our new Clubhouse is incredible! This is exactly the Lifestyle we were looking for when we bought our home at Cresswind Twin Lakes. We can’t wait to use all the amenities, join clubs, come to shows and meet new friends. We are blown away!”
Residents explored the new clubhouse, met new friends, and enjoyed various entertainment and activities. The weekend's events included a tailgate party and clubhouse tour, Club Day, a concert/dance night, and a big game watch party. A video recap of the festivities can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/G8UcoNRbPX0.
The newly opened Club Cresswind includes a lounge area, lakeside views, event spaces, an arts and crafts room, an indoor pool with lap lanes and a state-of-the-art Cresswind SmartFIT Training Center powered by EGYM.
Outdoor amenities include walking trails, a resort-style pool, tennis and pickleball courts, an event lawn, a community garden and a bandshell. Cresswind Georgia also features two community lakes for fishing, kayaking and canoeing.
The Cresswind Georgia community offers a range of clubs and events, such as a Men's Club, Welcome Committee, Travel Club, Veterans Club, Pickleball Club, and more. The Pickleball Center features 21 completed courts and an "Eagle's Nest" spectators pavilion, with plans to expand to more than 40 courts.
Priced from the high $300,000s to $600,000s, the homes at Cresswind Georgia feature regionally inspired designs and finishes. Kolter Homes on-site Design Studio allows home buyers to personalize their homes with hundreds of finish and fixture choices. All Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes floorplans are designed to maximize flexibility with a wide variety of structural options, including golf cart garages, 2nd Floor Bonus Rooms, Sunrooms, expanded patios, and more. Fifteen decorated model homes are open daily for in-person and online tours.
Cresswind Georgia is part of the Twin Lakes neighborhood, a master-planned development in Hoschton, Georgia. Twin Lakes is estimated to be the most significant new residential master-planned development to open in the greater Atlanta area in more than a decade. For the second year in a row, Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes was named the best-selling active adult community in Atlanta and the state of Georgia by MarketNsight (MarketNsight.com).
For more information regarding Cresswind communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, visit www.Cresswind.com.
About Cresswind Georgia:
Located in Hoschton, Ga., Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes offers several hundred acres of preserved nature with walking trails and resort-style amenities, including two lakes, a clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, a large activity lawn and more. It also features 15 designer-decorated models open daily for in-person and online tours. To learn more about Cresswind Georgia, visit www.CresswindGeorgia.com.
About Kolter Homes
Kolter Homes brings nearly three decades of experience in home building to its master-planned communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas that serve both active adult and primary home buyers. Kolter Homes communities have earned numerous regional and national awards, and the Kolter Homes team has welcomed over 10,000 neighbors to its new homes.
Kolter Homes is an affiliate of The Kolter Group LLC, a diversified real estate development and investment firm that has invested in projects with an expected value of more than $15 billion. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, The Kolter Group LLC, with its affiliated entities, is currently developing in over 50 locations throughout the southeastern United States. www.TheKolterGroup.com.
Club Cresswind Grand Opening at Twin Lakes