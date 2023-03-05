Miller & Smith Now Selling in its Final Phase at Birchwood at Brambleton
Talk about saving the best for last! Miller & Smith has been building in Brambleton since 2002. We are pleased to offer our final phase of homes in this wildly popular community!”ASBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller & Smith announces construction is now underway in its final phase at Birchwood at Brambleton after over 20 years of building in this popular community. Offering three distinctive age-targeted home styles for home buyers who are 55+, Miller & Smith is proud to offer elevator single-family homes, courtyard homes and elevator townhomes at Birchwood at Brambleton in Ashburn, Virginia.
“Talk about saving the best for last! Miller & Smith has been building in Brambleton since 2002. This is by far one of our most popular communities, and we are pleased to offer our final phase of homes in this wildly popular community,” said Janiece Janson, sales manager with Miller & Smith. “Both the single-family homes and townhomes have elevators making it easy for those 55+ to envision living in this amenity-rich community.”
“Known for our active adult courtyard homes in Birchwood’s first phase, buyers in the area are extremely excited to find out they can now buy one once again,” said Eric Hansen, sales manager with Miller and Smith. “Our low maintenance homes offer large open floor plans with lots of flexibility.”
Decorated model homes are slated to open this summer. Soon prospective buyers can schedule a hard hat tour of the models to envision the living space. Check with Sales Manager for availability. Currently, virtual tours are available on the website or visit the sales center for more information at Bram Quarters located at 23710 Schooler Plaza #155 Ashburn, VA 20148. The sales center is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Buyers are also excited to discover that this new phase has its own clubhouse. Additional community amenities include a clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pools, game rooms, a golf simulator, yoga studio, sports court, pickleball courts, community garden, trails and a quaint fishing pier. Residents can access community events, yoga, arts and crafts classes, and other social gatherings.
Elevator townhomes feature the Miraval home plan with three or four bedrooms, two or three full baths and one half bath in 2,700 square feet of stylish space, providing homeowners with separate living spaces for privacy and different activities. These welcoming townhomes have a two-car front entry garage and are priced from $779,990—an attractive price point for those looking to downsize and still have plenty of space. Plus, homeowners enjoy the privacy of multi-level living.
Courtyard homes showcase the Aurora and Verona home plans with three to four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a two-car garage and 2,491 to more than 3,000 square feet of living space. Courtyard homes are priced from $849,990.
Elevator single-family homes highlight the Delano home plan with three to four bedrooms, three and a half baths and a two-car garage. This impressive open plan boasts over 3000 square feet with many configuration options and is priced from $949,990.
Birchwood at Brambleton was intentionally designed as a walkable community where everything homeowners want is within the community, from fabulous amenities, open spaces and trails to shopping and dining. That’s why Birchwood at Brambleton was named one of Ideal Living’s “Best of the Best” Planned Communities in 2020.
For additional community information, visit Birchwood at Brambleton on the Miller & Smith website or contact the onsite sales managers. For details on Courtyard Homes and elevator single-family homes, contact Eric Hansen at 703-896-0717 or ehansen@millerandsmith.com. For information on elevator townhomes, contact Janiece Janson at 571-835-4422 or jjanson@millerandsmith.com.
About Miller & Smith
With beautiful communities of new homes for sale in Virginia and Maryland, Miller & Smith has been the D.C. area’s premier homebuilder and real estate developer since 1964. Miller & Smith’s unique approach to homebuilding has driven the company to build nearly 20,000 homes in some of the D.C. metropolitan region’s most innovative and imaginative new home communities. For more information on Miller & Smith, visit www.MillerandSmith.com.
