Mammoth compensation award heralds M1 Legal's most successful February to date

Timeshare claims market poised for record year in 2023 as leading Spanish legal experts report major award victories in February

"The successful award for February was £781,970," says Sansegundo, beating the previous February record, set last year, of £550,107 by over £230,000. This is more than a 50% year on year increase” — Fernando Sansegundo, head of M1 Legal

HENLEY-ON-THAMES, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Second largest award in M1 Legal history

A Hertfordshire family were overjoyed to receive the news that their compensation case had been won against Onagrup. And that their decision to challenge the resort had been resoundingly rewarded.

The Berkhamsted couple were awarded a staggering £196,569, plus costs to be awarded in their favour at a later date.

"This award of nearly two hundred thousand pounds sends a clear message to the timeshare industry," says Fernando Sansegundo, head of M1 Legal. "The courts are no longer ambivalent about the decades of mis-selling. Errant resorts are being made to pay meaningful compensation to their victims."

Other huge wins

This milestone award was only one of 32 separate victories won by M1 Legal's team in February.

The second largest award this month was for £59,959. This figure was won against CLC World for a family from Taunton.

In third place was a still highly impactful £29,187 judgement (also against CLC World), received by a grateful Scottish family from Galston in Ayrshire.

"The successful award total for February was £781,970," says Sansegundo, "beating the previous February record, set just last year, of £550,107 by over £230,000. This is more than a 50% year on year increase, and clearly demonstrates the untapped nature of the timeshare claims market."

Victories by resort

The three resorts with most M1 Legal victories recorded against them were:

Club La Costa: 17 court victories, valued at £375,253 Diamond resorts: 4 victories, totalling £71,933

Anfi: 4 victories, adding up to £53,296

The remaining seven victories were split between various other resorts, including two against Onagrup, worth a total of £221,395.

Landmark victory

Finally, a significant Spanish court judgement dated 27th January 2023 ordered Heritage Group to "reimburse to the consumer the purchase price and legal fees" after declaring their timeshare contracts null and void.

This is what is referred to as a 'precedent victory' and will make the compensation claim process easier for all similarly mis-sold Heritage owners in the future.

I'm interested in claiming. What do I need to do?

Because of the sheer scale of timeshare industry malpractice over the past few decades, there is a vast number of potential claimants owed money by their resorts. M1 Legal does not have the resources to sift through the high volume of applicants.

Instead, European Consumer Claims (ECC) handles initial enquiries and escalates the strongest claims to us here at M1.

If you are interested in discussing your situation, and exploring the possibility of a compensation claim, get in touch with ECC in the first instance for a free, confidential assessment consultation.



