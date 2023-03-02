Meeting with the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin

TAJIKISTAN, March 2 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon held a meeting with the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Honorable Mikhail Mishustin, who arrived on a visit to the city of Dushanbe.

At the beginning of the conversation, the head of our state emphasized the importance of maintaining a regular interstate dialogue at the highest and high levels.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of Tajik-Russian strategic partnership and allied relations.

A positive dynamics of relations between the two countries in many areas of cooperation was noted with satisfaction, especially in the trade, economic and cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the close interaction of the parties in the field of security.

It should be noted that the Russian Federation remains the main trading partner of Tajikistan and continues to occupy a leading position in the structure of the foreign trade turnover of our country. Last year, the growth in trade between the two countries increased by 23.7 percent and amounted to $1,674 million.

In this context, the interlocutors touched upon the great potential that both countries have to build up mutual trade and joint implementation of large investment projects on a mutually beneficial basis.

The Leader of the Nation highly appreciated the achieved level of cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. At the same time, interest was expressed in the future expansion of practical ties in the fields of education, science, culture and healthcare.

An exchange of views on current topics of the international and regional agenda also took place.