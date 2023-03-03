Meeting with the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov

TAJIKISTAN, March 3 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon held a meeting with the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Honorable Rustam Minnikhanov, who arrived in the city of Dushanbe as part of the visit of the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin in Tajikistan.

During the talks, the head of our state noted the importance of further effective development of interregional ties as an integral part of the strategic partnership of Tajikistan and Russia.

It was indicated that cooperation at the regional level is an important vector of a wide range of Tajik-Russian relations, including trade, economic and cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as a factor in their filling with new practical content.

In this context, an interest was expressed in the further active promotion of ties with the Republic of Tatarstan - one of the leading regions of the Russian Federation in economic terms.

The relevant task was recognized as strengthening and expanding direct economic relations between subjects of economic activity and business circles in the real sector of the economy.

Various industries were called as promising areas, including mining and metallurgical, oil and gas, light and food, pharmaceutical, construction, spheres of energy, transport and communications, agro-industrial complex and tourism.

The parties noted the great potential, which the parties have for the increase in mutual trade, as well as the joint implementation of investment projects in these areas.

The mutual interest in the further expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties, including in the fields of education, science and health care, was also emphasized.

The Leader of the Nation expressed confidence that the results of the visit of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan to Tajikistan will contribute to even more interaction to strengthen the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership of Tajikistan and Russia.