House passes Duerr bill on planning for climate change and natural disasters

OLYMPIA—Legislation by State Rep. Davina Duerr (D-Bothell) would change how we plan for growth, climate change, and natural disasters.

“We can do a better job of planning, adapting, and building more sustainably,” said Duerr, a professional architect. “This legislation is about protecting our homes and small businesses from floods, wildfires, droughts, and the growing dangers caused by climate change.”

Duerr’s legislation (House Bill 1181) would also increase housing capacity while limiting greenhouse gas emissions and cutting pollution in historically affected communities.

“If we want cleaner air and healthier communities, we need better land-use planning,” Duerr said. “If we want to be prepared for floods, wildfires, and rising sea levels, we need better land-use planning. And if we want to live in affordable neighborhoods where you don’t need the expense and hassle of a car—where kids can safely walk to school, and you can bike or take transit to work or the store—we need better land-use planning.”

The House passed House Bill 1181 by a vote of 57 to 41. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

# # #