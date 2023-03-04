Rick Justus visits UN City in Copenhagen
While Rick Justus was traveling from Istanbul to London, he made a brief stop in Copenhagen to visit UN City.
Abundance – Total Abundance Wellbeing – will no longer be an enticing feature; it will be the driving force behind any city that wants to survive and thrive.”FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 17, Rick Justus, chairman and CEO of Abundant Nations (AN) and Abundant Nations World of Funds (ANWOF), made a brief stop in Copenhagen to visit UN City (Danish: FN Byen).
— Rick Justus, Chairman & CEO, AN & ANWOF
UN City, designed by Danish architecture firm 3XN, was inaugurated on the 4th of July 2013 by Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Her Majesty Margrethe II of Denmark. UN City consists of 11 United Nations agencies, and it currently accommodates 2,000 employees from 104 different countries.
Rick Justus personally delivered a copy of Abundance Day to the executive director of United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to inspire UN City and UN projects around the world. He believes abundance is humanity’s grandest challenge. To this end, he aims to have the AN strategically partner with the UN to finance Abundance Infrastructure development projects.
Abundance Day is the Holy Grail of abundant living. Parts 1 through 5 is a look into how the people who live in the abundant cities of the future can be extremely well. Part 6 is a look into how abundant cities of the future can be extremely well governed.
Rick Justus has a reputation for being irrationally generous, so he wanted to share the Abundant City blueprint he’s using to build ABUNDANCE, the world’s first Abundant City, with the UN. Abundant Cities are the preeminent model for 10,000+ cities (and digital twins), and they will change the way we live on and look after our planet.
There’s already a powerful connection between urbanization and economic growth. For example, towns and cities are responsible for over 80% of global GDP.
When we look around the world, humanity is urbanizing at an accelerating pace. In 1800, only 3% of people in the world were living in urban areas. In 2023, the number of urban residents increases by roughly 200,000 a day. It won’t be long before as much as 75% of the world population lives in cities. So, Abundant Cities are the key to exponential economic growth.
Rick Justus says, “Abundance – Total Abundance Wellbeing – will no longer be an enticing feature; it will be the driving force behind any city that wants to survive and thrive.”
Rick Justus looks forward to continuing the relationship between the AN and UN and working together to solve abundance for humanity.
Monique Justus
Abundant Nations World of Funds
email us here