VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in Loric Games to Support Story-Driven and Immersive Gaming Experiences

Loric Games is building a strong game developer community to instill the co-op survival and role playing game genre with new sense of wonder and storytelling

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in Loric Games. Alexandria, Va.-based Loric Games is a gaming studio that develops story-driven gaming experiences. Loric Games will use this investment to continue building the company’s game development team.

Loric Games was founded with a vision to develop immersive storytelling and cooperative games that present a greater sense of wonder than today’s traditional role playing and co-op games. The studio’s games will present players with more room for creativity beyond the basic actions and storylines on today’s gaming market. Loric Games hopes to inspire and compel players within story book worlds by bringing these to life through shared story driven experiences.

“We all love playing games with heroic stories. Through our long history of developing games, the Loric Games team bought into the idea that good storytelling can set a game apart. The survival experience can be much more impactful with the right blend of story and open-world gameplay mechanics,,” says Brian Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder. “We are so excited to continue building our team to make these worlds possible and prepare to announce our debut title in 2023. We thank VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners investment to help our growth.”

With a long history of developing games it has become apparent that good storytelling can set a game apart from others in a similar genre. The survival experience within a video game can be more impactful with a blend of story telling and open-world gameplay mechanics. Loric Games’s sets out to build a video game with an impactful narrative.

“Loric Games is a team of video game developer veterans who are dedicated to developing a new way of building and playing video games,” says Tom Weithman, VIPC Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Virginia Venture Partners. “The team has a unique, creative vision, and we look forward to their early stage growth and contributions to the video game industry.”

About Loric Games

Founded by Rob Denton, Brian Johnson, and Ray Soto, Loric Games aims to instill the co-op survival RPG genre with a much-needed sense of wonder and storytelling. Currently building their first game, Loric is looking for people to help bring their visions to life. Open positions can be found here: https://www.loricgames.com/careers.

About Virginia Venture Partners

Virginia Venture Partners is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $41.8 million in capital across more than 275 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.virginiaipc.org/vvp.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.