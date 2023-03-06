VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in LLAMAWOOD to Provide The World’s First Firewood Delivery Marketplace

Company provides high quality firewood and gear on-demand

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in LLAMAWOOD. Richmond, Va.-based LLAMAWOOD is an on-demand kiln-dried firewood delivery platform. Currently offering local delivery in Virginia, DC, and Maryland, LLAMAWOOD will use this funding for regional expansion, product development and brand awareness. LLAMAWOOD has also had previous funding from VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund. LLAMAWOOD offers nation-wide shipping for pallets of packaged kiln-dried firewood.

Good quality firewood can be hard to come by for wood burning fireplaces or fire pits. LLAMAWOOD is building a marketplace of vetted firewood businesses that are ready to deliver high-quality firewood, on-demand, directly to customers. By partnering with farmers, loggers, kilns and tree services, LLAMAWOOD offers customers the best firewood available for their individual homes, restaurants or other businesses, well as commercially packaged firewood for resale at campgrounds, parks, and more.

“I asked myself a simple question - why is it so hard to buy good firewood? I thought there had to be a better way. The name LLAMAWOOD was inspired by a backpacking trip I took to Patagonia where fire is just part of their DNA down there.” says Hunter Guerin, CEO, LLAMAWOOD. “We are proud to offer the first firewood delivery job service to homes and businesses. LLAMAWOOD currently supports over 1,000 customers - and growing - to provide top-notch firewood and service. We thank VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners investment to help continue our growth.”

With an easy-to-use website, users can search and purchase a variety of wood that fits their needs and preferences. LLAMAWOOD even provides options for the wood to be neatly stacked in a preferred location upon delivery, making it so all customers have to do is start the fire. LLAMAWOOD is the world’s largest kiln-dried firewood network of sellers and drivers who are ready to deliver to homes and businesses, on demand, easing the hassle for individuals.

“LLAMAWOOD is a company that is backed by innovative technology and a dedicated team of domain experts,” says Jennifer O’Daniel, Senior Investment Director, VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners. “This platform is more than just a delivery service, it is a platform and service that helps buyers, sellers and drivers, and we are excited to contribute to their success and see the growth they have.”

