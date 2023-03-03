Submit Release
Chad Spencer, CEO of Hazeltine, Featured in Rigzone

despite some recent positive developments in the sector, there are several factors that suggest a hiring boom may not be in the cards for the industry this year”
— Chad Spencer

PLANO, TX, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Spencer, CEO of Hazeltine – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Rigzone, Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?

By: Andreas Exarheas

Plano, TX 3/3/2023

When asked if the oil and gas industry was poised for a hiring boom this year, Chad Spencer, the CEO of Houston headquartered Hazeltine Executive Search Partners, a member of the Sanford Rose Associates Network, said, “despite some recent positive developments in the sector, there are several factors that suggest a hiring boom may not be in the cards for the industry this year”.

One key factor is the shift toward more disciplined spending by oil and gas companies, according to Spencer.

Read full article here: https://www.rigzone.com/news/will_there_be_a_hiring_boom_in_oil_and_gas_in_2023-01-mar-2023-172178-article/

