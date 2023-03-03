Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ False Pretenses

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5000503

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 1/29/23 @ 1515 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hudson Road, Charleston, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretense

 

SUSPECT: Joel Sargent

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Jennifer Phair

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call from Jennifer Phair reporting she had paid for 2 cord of firewood but the firewood was never delivered.  Through the trooper’s investigation, it was determined Joel Sargent had taken the money and did not deliver the firewood.  Sargent is due in Orleans County Court on March 28th, 2023 at 1000 hours.   

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

