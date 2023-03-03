Derby Barracks/ False Pretenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5000503
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/29/23 @ 1515 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hudson Road, Charleston, VT
VIOLATION: False Pretense
SUSPECT: Joel Sargent
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
VICTIM: Jennifer Phair
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call from Jennifer Phair reporting she had paid for 2 cord of firewood but the firewood was never delivered. Through the trooper’s investigation, it was determined Joel Sargent had taken the money and did not deliver the firewood. Sargent is due in Orleans County Court on March 28th, 2023 at 1000 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881