Fw: Route 7 Charlotte blocked off
UPDATE: The road is shutdown in both directions with lines across the road. Traffic is being diverted from Route 7 to Greenbush Rd.
Friday, March 3, 2023
Route 7 Charlotte blocked off
VT Route 7 in the town of Charlotte in the area of house number 6281 is currently blocked off due to a motor vehicle crash with wires down obstructing the flow of traffic.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.