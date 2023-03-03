Hot N Juicy Crawfish Announces Grand Opening Celebration of New Kissimmee, FL., Location

Hot N Juicy Delicious Seafood Minutes away from everyone's favorite theme parks Hot N Juicy Crawfish Logo

We're thrilled to expand Hot N Juicy to Kissimmee and to introduce our unique blend of spices and flavors to the local community.” — Tim Nguyen and Laina Vo

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot N Juicy Crawfish announces the grand opening of its newest location in Kissimmee, Florida. The popular seafood restaurant chain will officially celebrate its grand opening on March 25, 2023, at noon EST

As seen on Travel Channel’s Man v Food and the Cooking Channel, Hot N Juicy Crawfish has become a favorite destination for seafood lovers across the country, with locations in California, Nevada, Texas, Arizona, DC, and Virginia. The Kissimmee location will mark the chain's second location in Florida and its 13th location nationwide.

The grand opening celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:00 pm EST, followed by a day of fun and festivities. The first 100 customers to visit the Kissimmee location will receive a free pound of crawfish, along with a free entry into the raffle to spin the Prize Wheel. For an all-day special, they will include buying one (half) pound of shrimp and receiving another (half) pound of shrimp for free.

First opening its doors in Las Vegas in 2007, Hot N Juicy Crawfish has seen many aspiring, copycat seafood boils try and achieve this level of flavor, high-quality seafood, and friendly atmosphere, but nothing beats the original Hot N Juicy. Just ask some of their famous patrons including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Shaquille O'Neil, Jeremy Renner, John Wall, Lil Nas, Common, and many more.

Located at 5469 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, minutes away from Disneyworld and all the favorite theme parks, the Kissimmee location will offer the same mouth-watering seafood dishes and lively atmosphere that Hot N Juicy Crawfish is known for. Customers can enjoy a variety of Cajun-style seafood dishes, including crawfish, shrimp, crab, lobster, and sides like corn on the cob, sausage, and calamari.

"We're thrilled to expand Hot N Juicy to Kissimmee and to introduce our unique blend of spices and flavors to the local community," said Hot N Juicy Crawfish owners Tim Nguyen and Laina Vo. "We know seafood lovers in the surrounding areas will enjoy our delicious menu and lively atmosphere."

For more information on Hot N Juicy Crawfish and its Kissimmee location, visit the website at www.hotnjuicycrawfish.com