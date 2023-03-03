Route 7 Charlotte blocked off

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 7 in the town of Charlotte in the area of house number 6281 is currently blocked off due to a motor vehicle crash with wires down obstructing the flow of traffic.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.