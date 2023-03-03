Police Seek Assistance In Identifying Suspect Wanted In Connection With Wicomico Co. Armed Robbery

March 3, 2023

(WILLARDS, MD) – Maryland State Police are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Wicomico County on Tuesday night.

The suspect (pictured below) is described as a Black male, wearing all black clothing with white stripes on his pants. He was last seen in a silver passenger car believed to be a Hyundai Accent with the passenger side mirror covered in tape. Investigators believe the vehicle has a separation between the front bumper and the passenger side front fender.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, the suspect (pictured below) entered a convenience store on Main Street in Willards. He allegedly approached the cashier with a mask covering his face. He brandished a handgun and demanded cash. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a small silver passenger car, believed to be a Hyundai Accent.

Any with information on this case is asked to contact Corporal Hager at 410-749-3101. All calls may remain confidential.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov