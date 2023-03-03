Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,165 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council Urges Hyundai, Kia Owners To Get Free Updates Following TikTok Challenge Thefts

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – The Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council is urging motorists who own certain makes and models of Hyundai and Kia cars to reach out to the automakers for a free security software update following a nationwide surge in thefts that led to at least 14 crashes and eight fatalities.

The theft deterrent software is designed for millions of Hyundai and Kia vehicles that lack an immobilizer. The upgrade is available free of charge to vehicle owners. As part of the software update, the theft alarm software logic will extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and now requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on.

The software upgrades were announced following a viral TikTok social media challenge which showed viewers how to hotwire the vehicles. About 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias are eligible for the update, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

To see if your vehicle is eligible for the free updates, contact Hyundai at 1-800-633-5151 or Kia at 1-800-333-4542. Hyundai, which launched its service campaign last month, is first offering a software upgrade to car owners with the following vehicle models:

  • 2017 – 2020 Elantra
  • 2015 – 2019 Sonata
  • 2020 – 2021 Venue

According to the NHTSA, Hyundai will send customers a window sticker alerting would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection. Hyundai will send out the stickers and roll out software updates in a phased approach, with subsequent phases over the next several months. Kia is also rolling out its free software updates in a phased approach.

The Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council reports that there are several common sense steps you can take to reduce the chances of your vehicle being stolen. This includes:

  • Never leave your key alone in the vehicle.
  • Close and lock all windows and doors when your park.
  • Always park in well-lit areas.
  • Never leave valuables within site in your vehicle
  • Utilize an alarm system and/or an anti-theft device.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council Urges Hyundai, Kia Owners To Get Free Updates Following TikTok Challenge Thefts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more