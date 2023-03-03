Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 02, 2023
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 02, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Columbiana
|United Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Southern Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Erie
|Monroe Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education (EHOVE) Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Jasper Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Flex High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Holmes
|East Holmes Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|New London Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Northridge Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|Indian Lake Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Village of New Middletown
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Youngstown Academy of Excellence
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Black River Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Miami
|Upper Valley Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|DECA PREP, Inc.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Northmor Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Streetsboro City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Clear Fork Valley Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Stark High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Norwayne Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Edon-Northwest Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.