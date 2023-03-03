Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 02, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 02, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Columbiana United Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Southern Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Erie Monroe Preparatory Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education (EHOVE) Career Center

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Jasper Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Flex High School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Holmes East Holmes Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Huron New London Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Northridge Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Logan Indian Lake Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Mahoning Village of New Middletown

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Youngstown Academy of Excellence

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Black River Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Miami Upper Valley Career Center

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery DECA PREP, Inc.

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Northmor Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Streetsboro City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Richland Clear Fork Valley Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Stark Stark High School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Norwayne Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Williams Edon-Northwest Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit