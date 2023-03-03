Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,260 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,099 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 02, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 02, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Columbiana United Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Southern Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Erie Monroe Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education (EHOVE) Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Jasper Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Flex High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Holmes East Holmes Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron New London Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Northridge Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Logan Indian Lake Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Village of New Middletown
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Youngstown Academy of Excellence
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Black River Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Miami Upper Valley Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery DECA PREP, Inc.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Northmor Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Streetsboro City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Clear Fork Valley Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Stark Stark High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Norwayne Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Williams Edon-Northwest Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 02, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more