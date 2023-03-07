Willow Lake Métis Group and GrizzlyTrek Enter New Strategic Partnership
The new partnership will create mutual benefit for both partners and generate economic opportunities for Willow Lake Métis Nation in the Wood Buffalo Region.
Working with GrizzlyTrek, we look forward to increasing our offerings around workforce recruitment and training, allowing us to better serve our industry partners.”REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, CANADA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) and GrizzlyTrek, announced today they will enter into a newly formed partnership agreement, increasing their joint presence in the Wood Buffalo Region. The new partnership will provide increased capacity to the WLMG for workforce attraction, management, training, and readiness, for operations, maintenance, and construction operations in northern Alberta.
— Andy Harnett
The WLMG was created to support and contribute to the local economy and the future sustainability of the Willow Lake Métis Nation. This latest partnership is another step towards establishing strong relationships with industry partners, allowing WLMG to become the strategic Indigenous industry partner of choice. WLMG is working to provide industry with a different indigenous community-based business model in providing full-service expertise for large scale projects, including maintenance, turnaround, and facility services.
“WLMG was developed to support the WLMN and Indigenous communities. Working alongside GrizzlyTrek we are certain that we will be able to support Indigenous individuals looking to begin or build on their career and skills in the operations, maintenance, and construction industries” said Andy Harnett, Chief Executive Officer, WLMG. “Working with GrizzlyTrek we look forward to increasing our offerings around workforce recruitment and training, allowing us to better serve our industry partners.”
GrizzlyTrek is focused on creating employment and career opportunities for Indigenous People across Canada. By investing in their people, their relationships, and their partners, GrizzlyTrek provides ready to work individuals that meet job opportunities and that create lasting success for them and their business partners. GrizzlyTrek provides a ready to work (RTW) workforce, pre-screenings, proof of HSE tickets, drug and alcohol testing, talent attraction, industry-leading benefits, and on-the-job training and mentorship, providing retirement savings plans for all workers.
“The vision of WLMG and GrizzlyTrek are directly aligned in our united efforts to support Indigenous individuals and communities,” said Allen Tobber, CEO, GrizzlyTrek. “This newly formed partnership is a yet another step forward for Indigenous business in Northern Alberta and our capability to take on large-scale projects.”
To learn more about this new strategic partnership, visit: www.willowlakemetisgroup.ca
About Willow Lake Métis Group
The Willow Lake Métis Group exists to ensure our community has an opportunity to be industry leaders that contribute to our local economy and the future sustainability of our community. We are proud to have established strong relationships with industry partners that allow us to become your strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with each of the industry partners allows us to provide full-service expertise for large-scale projects. We can handle a multitude of services related to maintenance, turnaround, and servicing of your facility. We are continuing to work towards building capacity and strengthening our mandate. Willow Lake Métis Group looks forward to working with the major industry players in our region in Northern Alberta to provide service and partnership at a new standard.
For more information, visit: www.willowlakemetisgroup.ca
