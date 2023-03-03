Human Smugglers Continue to Disregard Public Safety

EDINBURG, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents from Rio Grande Valley Sector and local law enforcement partners disrupted three human smuggling events, on March 1.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested four migrants after failing to yield, speeding away from agents before striking a fence in Rio Grande City, Texas.

Brownsville agents apprehended four migrants with the assistance of Air and Marine Operations (AMO), the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, and the Brownsville Police Department. Surveillance camera operators observed a vehicle load suspected migrants after they scaled the border fence. Agents attempted a vehicle stop but the driver failed to yield. An AMO helicopter located the vehicle parked in a residential area. The migrants were located nearby and arrested for being unlawfully in the U.S.

Rio Grande City agents apprehended four migrants after a driver failed to yield. Aerostat operators observed a pick-up truck load migrants in an area well-known for smuggling. Agents encountered the vehicle and attempted to initiate a vehicle stop. The driver failed to yield, speeding away, until then striking a fence in a residential neighborhood. The migrants attempted to abscond but were arrested after being determined to be illegally present in the United States. No injuries were reported.

Falfurrias agents apprehended two migrants after agents encountered a vehicle linked to human smuggling activity. The driver of the vehicle crashed through two closed gates and a fence before coming to a stop. The migrants were arrested after being determined to be illegally present in the US. No injuries were reported.

“The increasing disregard for the life and safety of people being smuggled by smugglers highlights the everyday dangers faced by law enforcement and members of our local communities,” said RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Every Border Patrol agent values our local law enforcement partners and the technology which helps us make these interdictions.”

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.