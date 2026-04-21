CBP Fort Lauderdale seizes over 8,500 counterfeit designer brand perfumes valued at over $1 Million

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Port Everglades, Fla., recently seized counterfeit designer perfumes, including well-known brands such as Gucci, Burberry, Armani, and Lancome, that would have been valued at over $1 million had they been genuine.

CBP officers initially inspected the shipment on Feb. 10 and discovered 8,500 units of designer brand name perfumes. The shipment arrived from Singapore and was destined to an address in Miami. Officers suspected the perfumes to be counterfeit and detained the shipment.

In collaboration with CBP Headquarters Intellectual Property Enforcement Branch, CBP officers determined, on April 2, that the goods were counterfeit and seized the perfumes pursuant to CBP’s statutory and regulatory authorities. The perfumes were appraised at $1,010,940 Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price, had they been genuine.

"This significant seizure of counterfeit designer brand name perfumes highlights the diligent work of Customs and Border Protection officers at Port Everglades in protecting consumers and safeguarding our nation’s economic security," said Acting Port Director John Rico. "Counterfeit goods not only undermine legitimate businesses and the U.S. economy but can also pose potentially serious health and safety risks to consumers. CBP remains steadfast in its mission to intercept these illicit products and uphold intellectual property rights."

Trade in counterfeit consumer goods is illegal. It threatens the health and safety of American consumers, steals from trademark holders, and takes tax revenues from the government, and it funds transnational criminal organizations. Counterfeit consumer goods may also be sourced or manufactured in facilities that employ forced labor.

Counterfeiters manufacture consumer goods using substandard materials and parts that could prematurely break or harm consumers. Protect your families by purchasing authentic consumer products from reputable retailers. Learn more about the consequences of counterfeits by visiting CBP’s Fake Goods Real Dangers webpage.

CBP protects businesses and consumers every day through an aggressive Intellectual Property Rights enforcement program. During fiscal year 2025, CBP seized over 78,000,000 counterfeit goods with an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price worth over $7.3 billion, had the goods been genuine.

News media can search for additional enforcement details by viewing CBP’s IPR webpage or by viewing CBP’s IPR Dashboard and CBP’s Annual IPR Seizures Reports.

U.S. trademark and copyright owners can register with CBP to have their intellectual property protected at the border through the through the e-Recordation program (https://iprr.cbp.gov/s/).

CBP encourages anyone with information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the United States to submit an anonymous tip to CBP’s e-Allegation Program.