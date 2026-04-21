CBP launches Mobile Passport Control at four land border pedestrian crossings in Washington state

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced today the expansion of Mobile Passport Control to pedestrian environments at four land ports of entry in Washington state.

“This expansion to Blaine Peace Arch, Blaine Pacific Highway, Lynden-Aldergrove, and Sumas ports of entry marks a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing the traveler experience," said Executive Director Matthew S. Davies, Admissibility and Passenger Programs, Office of Field Operations. “Going live on April 20, 2026, this initiative will streamline entry into the United States for eligible travelers, improving efficiency and reducing congestion at these vital land ports of entry. We are dedicated to leveraging innovative technology like MPC to provide a more secure, straightforward, and best-in-class experience for all who enter our nation.”

The MPC mobile app is available to U.S. citizens, U.S. lawful permanent residents, Canadian B1/B2 citizen visitors, and returning Visa Waiver Program travelers with an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). Travelers can use their mobile devices to submit passport and travel information in advance, expediting processing upon arrival.

International visitors are encouraged to apply for their I-94 online or through the free CBP Link mobile app, available on both the Apple app store and Google Play. Travelers can also access a direct link within the Mobile Passport Control app to apply for and pay for a provisional I-94. This feature allows travelers to complete their I-94 application before arriving at a land border crossing, helping to expedite processing and reduce wait times at ports of entry.

The MPC app is free to download from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Users can create a profile with their passport information at any time prior to arriving at a CBP facility. Up to 12 profiles can be submitted in a single MPC transaction. Upon arrival at participating pedestrian crossings, travelers take a selfie for each member of their group and submit their information to CBP through the app. At the CBP clearance area, travelers should look for designated MPC lanes and present their passports or U.S. Lawful Permanent Resident cards to the CBP officer for processing.

With this expansion, MPC is now available at 60 locations, including 35 U.S. international airports, 14 Preclearance airport locations, four seaports of entry, and four land border pedestrian crossings. For more information on MPC, including user eligibility and participating locations, visit the MPC website.