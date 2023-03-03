Truck Bursts into Flames, Training Saves Lives

U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted other first responders in extracting the driver from this burning vehicle in McAllen, Texas.

ABRAM, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents working in McAllen, Texas rescued a civilian from a burning vehicle and a migrant from drowning in the river near Abram, Texas, on March 1.

McAllen agents, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Peñitas Fire Department responded to the vehicle accident. Upon approach, first responders saw that the vehicle was smoking, and the driver was still inside. The vehicle burst into flames as authorities safely extracted the driver. The driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for further medical screening.

Later that afternoon, a U.S. Border Patrol Riverine Unit out of McAllen responded to a call from an Air and Marine Operations helicopter concerning a subject who appeared to be in distress, attempting to swim to Mexico. The crew located the subject struggling to stay afloat and safely extracted him from the water. The subject was medically evaluated and treated by a Border Patrol Medical Emergency Technician.

“While executing our border security mission, within our area of responsibility, Border Patrol agents frequently encounter emergency situations involving members of the public. In these incidents, our agents immediately acted as first responders to save the lives of a civilian and a migrant, preventing any further injury or death,” stated Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “I’m so extremely proud of them.”

Border patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.