Read more about DCS Congratulates 18 Graduates for Completion of the Basic Community Supervision Training

(ATLANTA) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) graduated its 47th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, March 2, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. These graduates are now certified as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).
BCSOT Cadets spend eight weeks at the academy and will report to their assigned offices to serve. At the completion of BCSOT, these newly graduated officers received 320 hours of training, including supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.
DCS Chief Financial Officer, Mrs. Olivia Duke, served as the keynote speaker. “In your role, you have the ability to bestow compassion, dignity, and respect for individuals who may not otherwise receive it,” said Duke. “The beauty of this work is that it’s a balance of upholding public safety and fostering rehabilitation. Change is inevitable, and in this organization, each one of us gets to serve as an agent of change in someone’s life.”
“Over the past eight weeks, these officers have endured rigorous training demonstrating a strong commitment to serving the communities in their new role as community supervision officers. They are well-equipped to face day-to-day challenges while providing opportunities for successful outcomes,” said Lori A. Massengale, Director of Training and Professional Development. “We look forward to the impact they will have on the lives of those under supervision, their families, and the community at large.”
During remarks to his fellow class members, Officer Dalton Sheltra, Class President, reflected on their journey through BCSOT. “It was a long and short eight weeks. Class 47 is made up of 18 passionate and incredibly hard-working people who supported each other through thick and thin.”
“To our incredible instructors and training staff: Thanks to you, we made it through, and are now prepared and ready to serve our communities,” added Sheltra.
Several of the graduates received special honors for top performance in various proficiencies. The honorees were:
- Firearms Proficiency (“Top Shot”) – Artez Edmond
- Leadership Award – Hamp Davis
- Highest Academic Average – Timothy Pollitte
- Physical Award - Cody Mitchell - Marietta Office
- Adjunct Instructor - Kennith Green
The new officers will serve their communities in DCS Field Offices as follows:
- Jordan Andrews - Newnan
- Candice Burnside - Carrollton
- Christopher Collier - McDonough
- Hamp Davis - Dalton
- Artez Edmond - Tifton
- Harrison Hall - Cairo
- Tanedra Herring - Fitzgerald
- Torrence Hill - Fayetteville
- Antonio Johnson - Marietta
- Julian Lockley - Claxton
- Derrick Lott - Dekalb
- Cody Mitchell - Marietta
- Timothy Pollitte - Lawrenceville
- Kenneth Rankin - Lafayette
- Hunter Ray - Tifton
- Dalton Sheltra - Tifton
- Ashley Sorrell - Lakeland
- Jennifer Williams - Augusta
