Read more about DCS Congratulates 18 Graduates for Completion of the Basic Community Supervision Training

(ATLANTA) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) graduated its 47th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, March 2, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. These graduates are now certified as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

BCSOT Cadets spend eight weeks at the academy and will report to their assigned offices to serve. At the completion of BCSOT, these newly graduated officers received 320 hours of training, including supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.

DCS Chief Financial Officer, Mrs. Olivia Duke, served as the keynote speaker. “In your role, you have the ability to bestow compassion, dignity, and respect for individuals who may not otherwise receive it,” said Duke. “The beauty of this work is that it’s a balance of upholding public safety and fostering rehabilitation. Change is inevitable, and in this organization, each one of us gets to serve as an agent of change in someone’s life.”

“Over the past eight weeks, these officers have endured rigorous training demonstrating a strong commitment to serving the communities in their new role as community supervision officers. They are well-equipped to face day-to-day challenges while providing opportunities for successful outcomes,” said Lori A. Massengale, Director of Training and Professional Development. “We look forward to the impact they will have on the lives of those under supervision, their families, and the community at large.”

During remarks to his fellow class members, Officer Dalton Sheltra, Class President, reflected on their journey through BCSOT. “It was a long and short eight weeks. Class 47 is made up of 18 passionate and incredibly hard-working people who supported each other through thick and thin.”

“To our incredible instructors and training staff: Thanks to you, we made it through, and are now prepared and ready to serve our communities,” added Sheltra.

Several of the graduates received special honors for top performance in various proficiencies. The honorees were:

Firearms Proficiency (“Top Shot”) – Artez Edmond

Leadership Award – Hamp Davis

Highest Academic Average – Timothy Pollitte

Physical Award - Cody Mitchell - Marietta Office

Adjunct Instructor - Kennith Green

The new officers will serve their communities in DCS Field Offices as follows:

Jordan Andrews - Newnan

Candice Burnside - Carrollton

Christopher Collier - McDonough

Hamp Davis - Dalton

Artez Edmond - Tifton

Harrison Hall - Cairo

Tanedra Herring - Fitzgerald

Torrence Hill - Fayetteville

Antonio Johnson - Marietta

Julian Lockley - Claxton

Derrick Lott - Dekalb

Cody Mitchell - Marietta

Timothy Pollitte - Lawrenceville

Kenneth Rankin - Lafayette

Hunter Ray - Tifton

Dalton Sheltra - Tifton

Ashley Sorrell - Lakeland

Jennifer Williams - Augusta

