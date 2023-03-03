Lots of Talent at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo
William Clark Green is one of several artist who will be live in concert at the 2023 Galveston County Fair and Rodeo.
It is an epic year for us, and our entertainment lineup is packed with talent”HITCHOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Galveston County Fair and Rodeo is full of good music, thanks to an elaborate entertainment lineup of 13 musical acts. “It is an epic year for us, and our entertainment lineup is packed with talent,” says President Ebbie Thurmond. The Fair runs from April 14 – 22, 2023, at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock, Texas. Rodeo action, carnival rides, livestock judging contests, and a seafood and BBQ cook-off competitions are all a part of the Fair’s run. “Our headliners include William Clark Green, Josh Ward, David Lee Garza, Bag of Donuts, Jason Boland, and Giovanni and the Hired Guns; it is full of great entertainers and music that will hopefully bring everyone out to our fair,” says Thurmond.
Opening day, Friday, April 14, Jon Stork will be kicking things off. The Texas native, Stork, is a fan favorite at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo. He brings several Texas Music #1 hit songs to our stage. The Texas Music explosion continues with William Clark Green in concert later that evening around 10:30 PM. The Texas Tech graduate will bring his singer/songwriting talents to the stage. His 2023 tour has him crisscrossing the Lone Star State.
Josh Ward will be in concert on Saturday, April 15. After a near-fatal horse-riding accident last year, Ward has been touring from Texas to the West Coast and will bring his unique vocal talent to the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo. Brandon McDermott Band, who just released their second album, will be getting things started at 8:30 PM.
Fiesta Sunday on April 16 will bring legendary Tejano icon David Lee Garza and Los Musicales to the stage. The Latin Grammy winner will headline this full day of Latin music. From traditional Tejano Music to Cumbia sounds, the Fiesta Sunday crowd will have plenty to enjoy. Chente Barrera, Raulito Navaria, and Marcos Orozco will be part of the day’s entertainment lineup that begins at 3:00 PM.
The iconic cover band, Bag of Donuts, will return to the Fair on Thursday, April 20. The ultimate rock-n-roll ensemble is a mainstay at the Fair. Their electrifying performance is a must-see and will get started at 8:00 PM.
The Oklahoma and Texas music movement ambassadors Jason Boland & the Stragglers will bring their talents on Friday, April 21. Boland is a veteran songwriter with a string of top-charting hits. Texas Female Artist of the Decade Bri Bagwell will open and take the stage at 8:30 PM.
To close out the Fair, Giovanni and the Hired Guns will make their debut. Rolling Stone magazine describes the band as a Latin-influenced 5-piece band that is signed to a country music label but plays Pop-punk. Matt Castillo, the pride of Edinburg, Texas, with phenomenal songwriting skills, will open on this night at 8:30 PM.
In 2022, the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo awarded $56,845 worth of scholarships; over $1.1 million was generated through our auctions for our youth. “Being able to support these kids as they pursue their educational goals is what our Fair is all about. These kids are our future,” said President Thurmond.
A sneak peek night will be on Thursday, April 13, and is still being planned. Tickets are on sale online now. For ticket information and a full fair schedule, visit our website at galvestoncountyfair.com.
2023 Entertainment Lineup:
Friday, April 14, 2023 - Opening Day
Jon Stork
William Clark Green
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Brandon McDermott Band
Josh Ward
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Chente Barrera & Taconazo w/ Raulito Navaira
Marcos Orozco Y Grupo Rebelde
David Lee Garza and Los Musicales
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Bag Of Donuts
Friday, April 21, 2021
Bri Bagwell
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Saturday, April 22, 2022
Matt Castillo
Giovanni and the Hired Guns
