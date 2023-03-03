Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures March 2 - 8, 2023

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

n-call sign repair/replace

• MM 40 – 45, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating single/double-right and left lane closure as needed on I-24 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night.

• MM 51 – 53, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating single/double-right and left lane closure as needed on I-24 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Construction and Bridge repair

• Continuous, The outside shoulder will be closed in both directions with barrier rail at 4 different overpassing bridges for bridge repair: SR-49, Jack Teasley Road, Gause Road, SR-256. Both lanes of travel on I-24 will remain open.

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

On-call sign repair/replace

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single right lane closure on I-40 EB for the installation of extruded panel sign. (MM 186 – 187)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

• Daily, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 3/3, 3/6, and 3/8.

On-call sign repair/replace

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

• MM 210 - 209, There will be alternating double/triple-right and left lane closure as needed on I-40 WB for the installation of an extruded panel sign.

• MM 211 - 214, There will be alternating double right and left lane closure as needed on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign.

• MM 210, (excluding weekends) There will be ramp closures on I-40 EB at exit 208A as well as I-65 SB at Exit 84A and I-65 NB at exit 82B for the installation of extruded panel signs in I40 EB. This closure will also include all ramps merging onto the I-40 EB loop S of the I-65/I-40 split.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

• Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

On-call sign repair/replace

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (excluding weekends) There will be a triple-left lane closure on I-65 SB for the instillation of an extruded panel sign. (MM 81 - 80)

On-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes

• 3/1 – 3/4, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be ramp closures of the Powell Avenue exit ramp to I-65 SB/I-65NB and the exit ramp from Armory Drive to I-65SB for attenuator installation. (MM 79)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening - Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB & SB to set beams at Bridge 6 and 7 over the Red River, one lane will always remain open

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB & SB for Bridge 2 demo beginning on Wed 3/1 and continuing through to 3/8. Both lanes will be shut down. Traffic will run on the on and off ramps at Exit 112 (SR 25).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The installation of interchange lighting and signals at the I-840/Veteran's Parkway interchange and the widening of the I-840 WB exit ramp to Veterans.

• 3/5, 1 a.m. – 5 a.m., The entrance ramp from Veteran's Parkway to I-840 EB will be closed in order to place equipment to pour high mast light pole foundation.

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

3/4, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-840 in both directions to set beams for overpass bridge at Jefferson Pike.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

• Continuous: A permanent traffic switch on SR 1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave S for bridge demolition reduces the bridge down to 2 lanes in each direction and a single pedestrian path across the bridge.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., excluding weekends, There will be a double right lane closure on SR-1 (Broadway) WB between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave to begin demolition.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) - Piedmont Move Prior

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65 including S.R. 6 from Ellington Pkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary ramp closures, in both directions on Briley Parkway (SR 155) for final striping. Ramps may need to be temporarily closed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for utility relocation work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Central Pike at the intersection of Old Hickory Blvd.; there will be a closure of the turning lane on Old Hickory Blvd, south of Central Pike, for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and curb & gutter installation.

MAURY COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• 3/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a road closure to set bridge beams. All traffic will be detoured around.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities. Industrial Blvd will be closed on 3/2 – 3/8 for utility line crossing.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

LPLM: City of Gallatin Sidewalks

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary lane closures for grading, drainage installation and sidewalk installation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations. There may be extended delays the week of March 6th as traffic is swapped to Phase 2 between Trinity Rd and Wilson Pk.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Pothole Patching will be conducted daily from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following roads:

• Rutherford Co. I-24:

o 3/6 – 3/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane and shoulder closures will be in place as needed for milling and repaving.

• Davidson Co. SR 1

• Davidson Co. SR 24

• Davidson Co. SR 100

• Davidson co. SR 106

• Davidson Co. SR 171

• Davidson Co. SR 251

• Davidson Co. 254

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Rock Blasting

• 3/2 – 3/8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jones Bros. is requesting rolling road blocks E & W bound for a project between mm 225 & 226. Blasting will be once a day between 1pm & 3pm. Duration of traffic impacts should be less than 5 minutes per day.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Soil Remediation

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Right lane and shoulder closure