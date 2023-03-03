Pre-order Now: Definitely (Publisher's Copies)
03 Mar 2023
Following on from the signed limited edition box set, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard, Genesis and Def Leppard are creating a bookstore edition - a more accessible and affordable printing of the book presented in a slimmer, hardcover format.
'Def Leppard are original, inimitable and, well, I'm gonna say immortal.' - Brian May
The hundreds of pieces of ephemera include handwritten correspondence, rare vinyl pressings, tour memorabilia, set lists, lyrics, stage clothing, music video storyboards, draft album artwork and press cuttings. Hundreds of photographs are featured within the book, many of these unseen, granting the viewer unprecedented access to Def Leppard. The band is seen recording in various studios, at promo shoots, on tour in planes, trains, cars and Holiday Inns, backstage and, of course, doing what they are best known for - performing their explosive live shows in front of global audiences from 1978 to the present day.
'Resilience and drive are at the core of Def Leppard and a big reason why the band has endured.' - Vivian Campbell
Part memoir, part scrapbook, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard is the ultimate record of Def Leppard's legendary career.
Definitely Publisher's Copies feature an exclusive 10" x 8" stamped print of the band posed in front of a Sheffield street sign in Corpus Christi, Texas. The group portrait was taken by Ross Halfin during the On Through The Night Tour in 1981.
Celebrating Def Leppard's return to Sheffield on their 2023 UK tour, the Definitely Publisher's Copies also include a reproduction concert ticket from the band's performance at the city's Don Valley Stadium 30 years ago. On 6th June 1993, the venue's inaugural show was attended by nearly 50,000 Def Leppard fans. The print and facsimile ticket are housed in a black envelope with blue metallic foil blocking.