Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,102 in the last 365 days.

Pre-order Now: Definitely (Publisher's Copies)

03 Mar 2023

Following on from the signed limited edition box set, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard, Genesis and Def Leppard are creating a bookstore edition - a more accessible and affordable printing of the book presented in a slimmer, hardcover format.

 

These special Publisher's Copies include a bookstore edition copy of Definitely presented in a slipcase with an exclusive 10" x 8" photographic print and a facsimile reproduction concert ticket. They will be created and made available for a limited time.

 

'Def Leppard are original, inimitable and, well, I'm gonna say immortal.' - Brian May

 

The hundreds of pieces of ephemera include handwritten correspondence, rare vinyl pressings, tour memorabilia, set lists, lyrics, stage clothing, music video storyboards, draft album artwork and press cuttings. Hundreds of photographs are featured within the book, many of these unseen, granting the viewer unprecedented access to Def Leppard. The band is seen recording in various studios, at promo shoots, on tour in planes, trains, cars and Holiday Inns, backstage and, of course, doing what they are best known for - performing their explosive live shows in front of global audiences from 1978 to the present day. 
 
'Resilience and drive are at the core of Def Leppard and a big reason why the band has endured.' - Vivian Campbell


Part memoir, part scrapbook, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard is the ultimate record of Def Leppard's legendary career.

 

These special Publisher's Copies include a Bookstore Edition copy of Definitely presented in a slipcase with an exclusive 8" x 10" photographic print and a facsimile concert ticket. They will be created and made available for a limited time. The bookstore edition copies of Definitely feature a black cloth spine with gold and red foil-blocking. Additionally, these Publisher's Copies are presented in a blue and black printed slipcase with gold foiling. 

Definitely Publisher's Copies feature an exclusive 10" x 8" stamped print of the band posed in front of a Sheffield street sign in Corpus Christi, Texas. The group portrait was taken by Ross Halfin during the On Through The Night Tour in 1981.

Celebrating Def Leppard's return to Sheffield on their 2023 UK tour, the Definitely Publisher's Copies also include a reproduction concert ticket from the band's performance at the city's Don Valley Stadium 30 years ago. On 6th June 1993, the venue's inaugural show was attended by nearly 50,000 Def Leppard fans. The print and facsimile ticket are housed in a black envelope with blue metallic foil blocking.

 

You just read:

Pre-order Now: Definitely (Publisher's Copies)

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more