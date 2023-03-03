Pre-order Now: Definitely (Publisher's Copies)

03 Mar 2023

Following on from the signed limited edition box set, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard, Genesis and Def Leppard are creating a bookstore edition - a more accessible and affordable printing of the book presented in a slimmer, hardcover format.

Publisher's Copies Definitely presented in a slipcase with an exclusive 10" x 8" photographic print and a facsimile reproduction concert ticket. They will be created and made available for a limited time. These specialinclude a bookstore edition copy ofpresented in a slipcase with an exclusive 10" x 8" photographic print and a facsimile reproduction concert ticket. They will be created and made available for a limited time.

'Def Leppard are original, inimitable and, well, I'm gonna say immortal.' - Brian May



The hundreds of pieces of ephemera include handwritten correspondence, rare vinyl pressings, tour memorabilia, set lists, lyrics, stage clothing, music video storyboards, draft album artwork and press cuttings. Hundreds of photographs are featured within the book, many of these unseen, granting the viewer unprecedented access to Def Leppard. The band is seen recording in various studios, at promo shoots, on tour in planes, trains, cars and Holiday Inns, backstage and, of course, doing what they are best known for - performing their explosive live shows in front of global audiences from 1978 to the present day.



'Resilience and drive are at the core of Def Leppard and a big reason why the band has endured.' - Vivian Campbell



Part memoir, part scrapbook, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard is the ultimate record of Def Leppard's legendary career.

