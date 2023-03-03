New Gig Boat to be built for Lyme Regis Club Dorset, England

Lyme Regis, 26th February 2023 Lyme Regis Gig Club announce new boat to be built with the Boat Building Academy in Lyme.

LYME REGIS, DORSET, UK, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyme Regis Gig Club have announced that they are planning on building a brand new ‘Pilot Gig Boat’ with the Lyme Regis based Boat Building Academy. The boat is being commissioned and built by Rob Hounslow, a member of the Gig Club, current Men’s team co-captain and a lecturer at the prestigious Boat Building Academy in Lyme.

“We expect to start work in June, this year, and to have the boat ready for the 2024 World Championships in the Isles of Scilly”, said Rob.

He continued, “The new boat will continue a tradition of having all the Lyme Regis boats built in Lyme Regis itself. I’m very honoured to be able to maintain this tradition. To enable our continued success, we need to maintain our fleet of gigs and this initiative will add a new purpose-built Cornish Pilot Gig Boat to our fleet”.

Lyme Regis are coming off a successful 2022 season, with Men’s and Women’s teams placing highly in last year’s championships and at regattas through the South West.

Marcus Dixon, Club Chairman said: “As a club, we are continuing to grow. There are more people than ever participating in gig rowing and thanks to our members we are able to provide opportunities to learn rowing, keep fit and then competitively or socially row. We are hoping to develop the club at all levels from juniors, beginners, domestic racing and competing at the World Pilot Gig Championships. To have this built in Lyme and as Rob’s first Cornish Pilot Gig Boat is something the club are delighted to be part of”.

Will Reed, Principal at the Boat Building Academy in Lyme Regis said: “We are very excited that the Gig Club have commissioned their new boat and thrilled that they are building it in the Boat Building Academy workshops. This is an important collaboration with the rowing club, allowing students to learn new skills and be involved with a significant build”.

The Club are committing to raising the remaining money required for the build and a large fundraising effort is underway. The build will be documented on the Club’s Social Media channels.

The Club are also exploring a number of innovative ways to raise the funds. There are many ways you can support us with this exciting project and as always, we appreciate the support that is always shown by the community, local businesses, and Lyme Regis town council.

The three existing wooden boats, Revenge, Black Ven and Tempest, were all built in Lyme Regis by local boat builder, Gail McGarva. These form part of the Club’s heritage and the expansion of the fleet will provide more opportunities for all our crews.

Note to Editors:

For further details please contact Bruce Kahn: bruce@heathermoor.co.uk or 07789 720330

Lyme Regis Gig Club is an ocean rowing club which offers the rapidly growing sport of Cornish Pilot Gig Rowing to the community. Lyme Regis Gig Club is a Community based charity, number 1174427.

Lyme Regis Gig Club offer rowing to all regardless of age or ability.

The club website is: http://www.lymeregisgigclub.com The boats raced are Cornish Pilot Gigs, formerly used for transporting Harbour Pilots out to ships. Each boat is made of Oak and Elm and are 32 feet long and Lyme’s existing boats were all made by local boat builder Gail McGarva.