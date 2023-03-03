Differences Between Common Automotive Window Tint Percentages
In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at the different 3M window tint percentages available for cars and the most important differences between them.
Here in Florida, window tinting is an extremely popular aftermarket modification for cars that provides a variety of benefits. Some of which include improved privacy, reduced glare, and protection from harmful UV rays.
— Pro Tint of Florida
Terms to Know When Measuring Window Tint Percentages
First, it’s important to understand that window tinting is measured in terms of Visible Light Transmission (VLT), which refers to the amount of visible light that is allowed to pass through the tinted window. The higher the VLT percentage, the more light is allowed to pass through, and the lower the percentage, the darker the tint.
Another important factor to consider is infrared rejection, which is expressed as percentage of solar infrared energy that the film blocks. Infrared rays are directly responsible for the heat drivers feel from the sun’s rays.
Premium automotive window films like 3M Crystalline will block out a greater portion of infrared energy than inexpensive films like 3M Obsidian. Darker tint percentages within the same film type will block out more infrared energy than lighter tint levels.
Darker tint percentages will also block out more of the glare and UV rays, which can distract drivers or damage their skin over time.
These factors expressed as a whole can be expressed as Total Solar Energy Rejected (TSER). The higher this value, the less solar heat is transmitted from the windows to the rest of the vehicle.
Most Common 3M Window Tint Percentages
Below are some of the most common percentages of 3M automotive window films available on the market currently:
70% – This is the lightest tint percentage available. It allows 70% of visible light to pass through the window. It provides a reduction in glare and heat, but does not offer much in the way of privacy or UV protection. Many drivers choose this tint level to use on their front windshields, since it provides many of the benefits of darker films without obstructing night vision.
50% – This is the next shade down, allowing 50% of visible light to pass through the window. It provides a greater reduction in glare and heat, and some privacy protection. When applied to the front windshield, it blocks a greater portion of visible light than 70%, and tends to have more aesthetic appeal at the cost of reduced nighttime visibility.
35% – This is a medium-level tint that allows 35% of visible light to pass through. It provides moderate heat and glare reduction, as well as improved privacy.
20% – This is a dark tint that allows 20% of visible light to pass through. It provides significant heat and glare reduction, as well as greater cabin privacy. However, 20% and darker shades may not be legal in all states and can make it harder to see at night.
5-15% – These are the darkest tint percentages available, allowing only 5-15% of visible light to pass through. Within each respective film category, the darkest shades provide the most heat and glare reduction, as well as the most privacy. The darkest tint levels are also known as “blackout” tint that many performance car owners choose for their notable aesthetic appeal.
Choosing The Best Window Tint Percentage
It’s important to note that the legality of window tinting varies by state, and drivers should check their local regulations before getting their car windows tinted. In general, front side windows must allow at least 35% of visible light to pass through, while rear side and back windows can be tinted darker. Drivers in Florida are encouraged to read this comprehensive guide about Florida’s window tint laws in 2023.
In addition to the tint percentage, it’s equally as important to consider the type of tint material, quality of installation, and any warranties offered by the installer. The most reputable installers offer a lifetime warranty on all automotive tints, which provides assurance for drivers knowing their tint purchase is protected.
Overall, choosing the right percentage of 3M window tint for a car largely depends on personal preferences, climate conditions, and local laws/regulations. With the right tint level applied, drivers can enjoy improved privacy, less uncomfortable glare, and protection from the sun’s harmful rays while driving their car in style.
