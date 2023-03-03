Record Attendee, Exhibitor Growth Headline 10th Anniversary Edition of Indoor Ag-Con

Attendees had the chance to hear different perspectives from key executives from both the investment and farm operation sectors.

The 2023 edition featured 3 educational tracks – Grower, Trends & Innovation and Funding & Guidance– that brought industry experts together covering a wide range of topics from lighting solutions outside of standard wavelengths, to lessons learned from b

Doubling in size over 2023, this year’s expo floor was home to some of the biggest names in CEA as well as up-and-coming suppliers. From lighting and grow systems to substrates and irrigation, growers were able to see the newest innovations all under one