Record Attendee, Exhibitor Growth Headline 10th Anniversary Edition of Indoor Ag-Con
The 2023 edition featured 3 educational tracks – Grower, Trends & Innovation and Funding & Guidance– that brought industry experts together covering a wide range of topics from lighting solutions outside of standard wavelengths, to lessons learned from b
62% Attendance Increase For Las Vegas February 27-28, 2023 Edition of Indoor Ag-Con That Drew CEA Industry Members from 48 US States, 29 Countries
For the second year, Indoor Ag-Con once again co-located with the National Grocers Association (NGA) Show, attracting 200+ attendees from that event to the Indoor Ag-Con expo floor -- taking the total attendance number over the 1600 mark.
“We are thrilled with the incredible growth Indoor Ag-Con continues to experience year-on-year,” says Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con. “This tremendous response from the industry -- particularly our growing international attendance – positions Indoor Ag-Con as the global event for CEA and confirms the growing importance and potential of vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture. As we continue to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of our community, we are committed to delivering a high-quality event that provides unparalleled education, networking, and business growth opportunities for our attendees and exhibitors. We look forward to an even brighter future for Indoor Ag-Con and the entire indoor agriculture industry”
Among the 10th Anniversary Edition highlights:
CEO Keynote Sessions
Attendees had the chance to hear different perspectives from key executives from both the investment and farm operation sectors. Arama Kukutai, CEO, Plenty kicked off day one with the opening morning keynote on February 27, 2023. During the second part of his address, he welcomed surprise guest, Mark Hagan, Chief Investment Officer, Realty Income, who joined him on stage for a fireside chat sharing more about the recently announced strategic real estate alliance to support the development of Plenty's indoor vertical farms. Later that day Vonnie Estes, Vice President of Technology for the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) moderated the keynote panel, “The Ever-Changing Business Model Of Controlled Environment Agriculture Farming,” with Steve Platt, CEO, BrightFarms; Matt Ryan, CEO, Soli Organic; and Dave Vosburg, CIO, Local Bounti. On day two, February 28, 2023, Dave Chen, CEO, Equilibrium, took the stage to share his thoughts on “The State of CEA and the Road Ahead.”
Educational Tracks & Expo Floor Theater Panel Discussions
The 2023 edition featured 3 educational tracks – Grower, Trends & Innovation and Funding & Guidance– that brought industry experts together covering a wide range of topics from lighting solutions outside of standard wavelengths, to lessons learned from business failures, food security, strawberry production and workforce development and more. In addition, the Expo Floor Theater featured a Hardball session on the state of vertical farming; and fireside chats with leaders from Unfold and GoodLeaf and a session on installation success. In addition, the 2023 edition welcomed a new debate format with sessions like greenhouse v. vertical farming, pre-built v. custom-built controlled environments and container v vertical farming.
Sold Out Expo Floor
Doubling in size over 2023, this year’s expo floor was home to some of the biggest names in CEA as well as up-and-coming suppliers. From lighting and grow systems to substrates and irrigation, growers were able to see the newest innovations all under one roof.
Indoor Ag-Con |Philips VIP Welcome Party
Back by popular demand, Philips LED Horticultural Lighting teamed up once again with Indoor Ag-Con to tee-up the 2023 edition with a VIP Welcome Par-tee on Sunday evening, February 26 at Topgolf Las Vegas. Indoor Ag-Con conference speakers and other industry VIPs came together for an incredible evening of golf, networking, cocktails, food, music and fun – all compliments of Philips LED Horticultural Lighting.
Networking Opportunities
Daily lunches and an afternoon cocktail reception on the expo floor expanded the show’s networking opportunities.
Looking ahead, Indoor Ag-Con Las Vegas will return to Caesars Forum March 11-12, 2024 and will once again co-locate with The National Grocers Association Show.
About Indoor Ag-Con
Founded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | controlled environment agriculture in the United States. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information - www.indoor.ag
