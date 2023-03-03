Into The Beautyverse: ExV Agency Partners With Kisaco Research for Global Beauty Tech & Innovation Summit

Into The Beautyverse White Paper by ExV Agency and Kisaco Research Helene Guillaume - Founder & CEO Wild AI Beauty Tech White Paper Collaboration with ExV Agency and Kisaco Research

The ExV Agency has partnered with Kisaco Research on a cutting-edge, beauty tech white paper, for the recent Beauty Tech and Innovation Summit in San Francisco.

In today’s data-driven world, embracing digital transformation is no longer a choice but a necessity for the beauty industry to stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of consumers.” — Emma Richardson, Portfolio Director, Consumer Kisaco Research

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ExV Agency has proudly partnered with Kisaco Research again, on a cutting-edge, technology-focused beauty industry white paper, for the recent Beauty Tech and Innovation Summit that was held in San Francisco from March 1-2, 2023.

ExV Agency and Kisaco Research’s latest white paper, Into the Beautyverse: How Technology is Driving Personalization In The Beauty Industry, gathers compelling data about how the industry is evolving due to leaps in technological advancements and scientific breakthroughs to create hyper-personalized beauty products in a saturated market. The paper showcases beauty innovations from around the world and shares insights from beauty industry changemakers who are turning science fiction into reality.

“Today more than ever, in a digitalized world, brands are relying on data to make smart and calculated decisions across many functions. It is also true that brands’ stakeholders, such as retailers, customers, and team members, are demanding more and more data in order to be efficient and informed. However, what’s often overlooked is the way we consume this data. There are countless moments where we spend significant budget and time to collect data but then do very little to understand or utilize the learnings from it,” says Akash Mehta Founder & CEO of Fable and Mane.

“Being able to aggregate relevant research and data to create visually compelling white papers is an important part of our collaborative work at the ExV Agency. It was vital for our team to create a handy resource as a takeaway from the Beauty Tech and Innovation Summit that directly speaks to how the beauty industry is changing – with snapshots about the Metaverse, Nanotechnology, and how AI is changing shopping behavior,” said Karen Gamba, CEO of the ExV Agency.

Helene Guillaume, Founder & CEO of Wild AI said: "AI, with its capacity to treat large amounts of datasets, is able to ultra-personalize recommendations. We are at a unique pathway in customer experience, from the user having to pick and test products, to algorithms able to understand the user better and provide the ultimate experience, with products they actually need and that work for them."

The white paper delves into how the blur between the real and digital world is growing as the beauty industry relies heavily on advanced technologies, to revolutionize the way it researches, and creates innovative products that are tailored to the individual needs of shoppers.

"We encourage beauty insiders to download the paper to see the shifts in the industry and why Kisaco Research is such a leader in content production with their global beauty conferences through inventive social and learning opportunities,” added Frank Carlisi, COO of the ExV Agency.

The Beauty Tech & Innovation Summit brings together beauty and technology leaders for two days of discussions on the latest science and innovations that are revolutionizing the beauty industry. Speakers included Darren Adams of Unilever, Sneha Narahalli of Sephora, Shelby Friedman of Meta, and many more.

Next in Kisaco's Beauty Connect Series is the Beiersdorf conference in Berlin on April 4, 2023, and the annual Beauty Connect event in Los Angeles from November 7-9, 2023.

Beauty Connect LA Conference 2022