Secondary Road Fund Distribution Committee will meet in Des Moines March 9, 2023

Posted on: March 03, 2023

AMES, Iowa – March 3, 2023 – The Secondary Road Fund Distribution Committee (SRFDC) will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, Room 402, 833 Fifth Ave., in Des Moines, Iowa.

AGENDA

Introduction of Committee Members Approval of the August 25, 2022 minutes Discussion of Iowa DOT Administrative Rule Chapter 102, Secondary Road Fund Distribution Committee Administrative Rule Review Discussion of SRFDC formula factors and general discussion Update on Road Use Tax Revenue Projections Committee Membership Other Business Adjourn

For more information, contact Garrett Pedersen, Iowa Department of Transportation, by phone at 515-239-1027 or email garrett.pedersen@iowadot.us.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact the Civil Rights Bureau by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.

#

The original purpose of the Secondary Road Fund Distribution Committee was to determine a methodology to distribute secondary road funds and farm-to-market funds that was phased in over a five-year term period beginning July 1, 2006 (Iowa Code 312.3C). The mission of the committee now is to review and revise, if necessary, the secondary road and farm-to-market distribution factor formulas.