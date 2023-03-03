Kimberlee Evans of An Extraordinary Traveler to be Featured on Close Up Radio

COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberlee Evans is the founder and CEO of a unique and unparalleled travel agency, An Extraordinary Traveler.

“My role as your luxury travel advisor is ensuring everything about your trip is planned seamlessly from start to finish. I will make certain everything is specifically arranged for you so don’t have to worry about the small details. Things like how to get from one city to another, where you need to be when and who you’re meeting. Instead, you will have total peace of mind. I describe my traveler’s vacations as though you’re on an escorted tour without an escort. I cover every detail for you and provide as much guidance as possible while in travel.”

When you reach out to Kimberlee you will be greeted with her dazzling warmth, positivity, knowledge and expertise. She will determine your vision to put it together an amazing itinerary within your desired budget and may add what she calls “wow factors,” those additional perks she can get for you like a hotel upgrade, free daily breakfast, or a spa credit, added PERKS that you would not get from an online booking.

“Moreover, I utilize my resources as a travel advisor based on my years of experiences. I’m very fortunate to attend conferences and travel events year after year to further enhance my knowledge. By attending these events, it allows me to develop pivotal relationships with destination management experts, hoteliers and colleagues with boots on the ground. The partnerships developed only make my clients travel experiences that much more special.”

Kimberlee is an advocate, our trusted advisor, even for some of the unexpected things that can go wrong like the dreaded lost luggage or a driver that is missing in action. When something happens that is not expected, my team is at the ready to remedy. The go to girl who offers great activities, culture, food, interesting boutique hotels, and provides options and experiences you might not find on your own.

“I work to make certain your vacation is not only precisely tailored to your needs but hassle free because I will take the guesswork out of researching all the many options there are out there. I plan a better trip for you and you will save time and when possible, money. As your dedicated travel advisor, with me doing all your planning I assure you that your vacation will become one of the most memorable times of your life.”

Close Up Radio will feature Kimberlee Evans in an interview with Doug Llewellyn on March 7th at 3pm EST and with Jim Masters on March 14th at 3pm EST

Listen to our show on BlogTalkRadio

For more information on Kimberlee Evans visit www.anextraordinarytraveler.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno