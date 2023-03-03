New features of “My Library” mobile application include online payment, account application and multi-account management

MACAU, March 3 - The Macao Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau has optimised the mobile application “My library” by adding functions which include online payment, library card application and renewal, and multi-account management. By providing intelligent library services and software facilities in response to the SAR Government’s electronic service initiative, the Library hopes to facilitate residents in handling relevant procedures without visiting the Library in person, thereby bolstering an ambience of city-wide reading.

With the newly added function of online payment for the mobile application “My Library”, the public can pay fees for their overdue or lost/broken items through “MPay” or “BOC Mobile Banking” applications before borrowing or renewing any books or audio-visual materials. The library card application/renewal services have also been optimised so that users can input specific personal information and upload images of their personal identification documents to the application, and the Macao Public Library will complete the review and approval process within two working days. With the addition of the multi-account management function, users can add other accounts to the application based on their needs and manage these accounts easily.

Anyone interested can download the mobile application by searching for “My Library” in Apple Store or Google Play. Through this application, the public can access library resources and services more conveniently, including finding out about news and services provided by the Macao Public Library, borrowing and renewing books, viewing the catalogue, paying fees online, applying/renewing library cards, managing multiple accounts, and borrowing and returning books and audio-visual materials through self-check machines or counters using an electronic library card.

For enquiries, please contact the Library through tel. no. 2893 007 or 2856 7576 during office hours or visit the website of the Macao Public Library at www.library.gov.mo.