Raptor Scientific Acquires King Nutronics Corporation
We look forward to working with all of the King Nutronics team to continue building the great company that J. Robert King founded in 1960.”BERLIN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raptor Scientific, a global provider of test and measurement solutions, has acquired King Nutronics Corporation, a developer of test and measurement instruments and equipment specializing in the fields of pressure, temperature, force, and other areas of metrology. The move to acquire King Nutronics brings two great companies with clear synergies in product lines, customers, and technical capabilities together. Both organizations have delivered superior service and engineered solutions over many years, ensuring customer satisfaction through unwavering attention to quality, performance, and reliability.
— Derek Copppinger, CEO of Raptor Scientific
“We are extremely excited and pleased to announce the addition of King Nutronics to Raptor Scientific,” said Derek Coppinger, CEO of Raptor Scientific. "The King Nutronics products and customer relationships are highly synergistic and complementary to our existing products and customers. The acquisition will enable Raptor Scientific to continue to grow by offering our new and existing customers a family of product lines that are unmatched in the industry. We look forward to working with all of the King Nutronics team to continue building the great company that J. Robert King founded in 1960."
“Joining Raptor Scientific at this exciting time in our company’s long history ensures continued growth within the Navy and DoD communities and industrial customer base,” said Robert Welther, President of King Nutronics.
Leslie King, Chief Executive Officer, added, “King Nutronics has found in Raptor Scientific a strong partner that furthers our plan to continue to take care of our employees, support our customers with products and services critical to their mission, and be innovators in our industry, long into the future.”
The acquisition of King Nutronics Corporation fits into Raptor Scientific’s strategy to be the Premier Global Provider of Test and Measurement Solutions. The purchase of King Nutronics enables Raptor Scientific to further establish itself as a premier testing supplier with strong customer relationships built on products with decades of performance history. The customer base will benefit greatly from the introduction of a more complete product and service offering to support the test and measurement needs of the industries served.
About Raptor Scientific
Raptor Scientific is a global provider of test and measurement solutions for the defense, industrial, space, and aerospace markets. The Raptor platform results from the prior acquisition and integration of three companies: Space Electronics, Sensor Concepts, and TestVonics. Raptor’s core capabilities include mass properties measurement, igniter circuit testing, radar cross-section measurement, and air data testing.
About King Nutronics Corporation
King Nutronics is a manufacturer of test, measurement, and calibration equipment for the defense, industrial, space, and aerospace markets. The primary applications include pressure, temperature, air data, torque/force, and oxygen-clean sensors. King Nutronics was founded in 1960 and is located in Woodland Hills, CA
