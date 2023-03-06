VLink Inc Named #2 Best Places to Work in Connecticut

VLink Team Receives the 2023 Best Places to Work in CT Award Sharad Patney, CEO VLink VLink Inc employees at award night

Hartford Business Journal Awards VLink Inc for the 7th time as a 2023 Top Place to Work in Connecticut!

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VLink Inc. has been named as one of the top companies to work for in Connecticut by the Hartford Business Journal’s "Best Places to Work in CT 2023”. This is the 7th time VLink has received the award.

The South Windsor-based software engineering and IT staffing company came in at #2 this year in the rankings. In the past, VLink has ranked in the top five companies for the Best Places to Work in Connecticut, in 2017 VLink was awarded #1. The survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Connecticut, contributing to the state’s economy.

The list is made up of 29 small to medium-sized businesses and 16 large companies. The Hartford Business Journal, which awards the companies says this year’s nominees “have gone above and beyond to find creative, strategic, and safe ways to make work fun, inclusive and forward-thinking places for employees to thrive.”

All participating companies go through a two-part workplace assessment process. Part one of the assessment consisted of an employer questionnaire about satisfaction with company benefits, policies, and offerings, and part two of the assessment consisted of a confidential employee engagement and satisfaction survey. The average combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

The Hartford Business Journal honored the winners during a banquet at Aqua Turf in Plantsville, CT on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023.

VLink's CEO, Sharad Patney said he is honored to have VLink recognized among the esteemed group of companies. Patney says, "Building a good work culture takes thoughtfulness! Thanks to all our employees who made it possible in "the VLink way": trust, collaboration & accountability.

Also, thanks to HBJ for this recognition - we truly appreciate it!"

VLinkers cited the company for its work-life balance policies, flexibility, employee growth, and bonding activities.

Patney reinforced that VLink works hard to maintain a balance and foster a positive atmosphere where employees can develop and succeed.