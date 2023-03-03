Submit Release
Judgment Day Looms in $29 Million Malicious Prosecution Suit Against Former Connecticut Prosecutors

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two African-American professionals, Deafueh Monbo and Juahdi Monbo, recently filed for a $29 million default judgment against former Connecticut Prosecutors, Elizabeth Leaming and Mark Stabile.

According to court documents, Leaming and Stabile intentionally filed false charges against the Monbos, although there was no probable cause or legal basis to suggest that any crimes were committed. Once the cases were abandoned, the Monbos filed a malicious prosecution suit in Maryland for damages.

As reported last month, Leaming and Stabile were served with the summons and complaint but did not respond to the lawsuit. On January 20, 2023, the trial court granted an order of default against Leaming and Stabile.

When Leaming and Stabile’s lawyers failed to file a motion to vacate the order of default within 30 days of the issuance of the order of default, the Monbos asked the Court to enter a $29 million final default judgment against Leaming and Stabile.

The case is Monbo v. Leaming, the Circuit Court for the State of Maryland, Baltimore County, Case No. C-03-CV-22-003607.

