More Falsified Documents Uncovered in $29 Million Suit Against Former Connecticut Prosecutors

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The clerk accused of forging a retired judge’s signature on a fake court order vacating the $29 million default against former Connecticut prosecutors Elizabeth Leaming and Mark Stabile is at the center of another inquiry.

The Monbos, who initiated the malicious prosecution suit against Leaming and Stabile in 2022, said they recently uncovered more forgeries in the case records.

“The clerk’s fraudulent activities involved making false docket entries, altering docket entries, tampering with court orders, forging signatures of judges and attorneys, and creating falsified motions,” Monbo said.

The latest perpetration of fraud on the docket, according to the Monbos, is a “fake motion to dismiss document carrying a March 1, 2023 date that was supposedly filed on behalf of the defaulted prosecutors, when in fact no such motion to dismiss was ever filed by the prosecutors’ attorney.”

“Connecticut Attorney General, William Tong, has chosen not to represent Leaming and Stabile because his office has not made an appearance in this case on their behalf, that’s why we moved for the default in the first place,” Monbo added.

The fake motion to dismiss document, uploaded by the clerk, was signed using computer-generated signatures of two individuals by the names of Robin Schwartz and Monica O’Connell.

The forged motion to dismiss document in question shows Robin Schwartz and Monica O’Connell as Assistant Attorney Generals of Connecticut, however our sources say that Robin Schwartz and Monica O’Connell are in fact not Assistant Attorney Generals.

“As a final attack on the integrity of this case, the clerk scheduled a hearing for the fake motion to dismiss in yet another attempt to free Leaming and Stabile from the $29 million default judgment,” said Monbo.

This story will be updated as it unfolds.

The case is Monbo v. Leaming, the Circuit Court for the State of Maryland, Baltimore County, Case No. C-03-CV-22-003607.

